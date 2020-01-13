Sunday night fires in Wellborn spark investigation

Anniston firefighters this morning were investigating four structure fires in Wellborn on Sunday night.
Fire Chief Chris Collins said three of the burned buildings were adjacent to each other while another was “down the road.”
Assistant Chief Joel Roberts said two of the buildings are on Adams Street; an adjacent building on a nearby street also burned, as did a building around 150 yards away on Madison Street.
Assistant Chief Jeff Waldrep said the fires started between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and firefighters extinguished them all within about three hours.
Assistant Chief Eric Arnold said the buildings on Adams and Madison streets were destroyed while the fourth building sustained minor heat damage.
According to Waldrep, no one was injured or killed in the fires. Waldrep said he believes all of the buildings were abandoned.