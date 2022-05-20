Summer Davis will serve as interim superintendent for Calhoun County BOE

The Calhoun County Board of Education has named Summer Davis as the interim superintendent until the board fills the vacancy created when former superintendent Donald Turner's resigned in early May.
Davis is the deputy superintendent and plans to also continue in that position until the board hires a new superintendent, according to Tobi Burt, the chairman of the board. She assumed the role in May 2016.
Davis has worked for the Calhoun County School System for the past 19 years. Past jobs include her serving as a teacher, assistant principal and principal before coming to the central office as a deputy superintendent. That position means that she is over federal programs and elementary curriculum.
“I am to fill the gap, and I am honored to serve our system as I have always done,” Davis told The Anniston Star.
Earlier in Thursday's meeting, Burt said the board is currenting seeking a new superintendent.
“We want to move swiftly to get the job posted,” he said,” and get more information out there soon.
Also, he thanked Davis for her willingness to fill in as interim.