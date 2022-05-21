Summer Davis named interim superintendent of Calhoun County schools

The Calhoun County Board of Education has named Summer Davis as the interim superintendent until the board fills the vacancy created when former Superintendent Donald Turner resigned in early May.
Deputy superintendent since May 2016, Davis plans to continue in that position until the board hires a new superintendent, according to Tobi Burt, the president of the board.
Davis has worked for the Calhoun County School System for the past 19 years. She has previously served as a teacher, assistant principal and principal before coming to the central office as a deputy superintendent. That position means that she is over federal programs and elementary curriculum.
“I am to fill the gap, and I am honored to serve our system as I have always done,” Davis told The Star as soon as the Thursday afternoon board meeting ended.
Earlier in the meeting, Burt said the board is currently seeking a new superintendent.
“We want to move swiftly to get the job posted,” he said, “and get more information out there soon.”
Several individuals and one group were recognized at the beginning of the meeting, including Gene Inglis, the Saks High School band director. Retiring after 19 years with Calhoun County School System, Inglis has had a career of 49 years as band director.
The board recognized three students from Weaver High School who won state championships in wrestling and two students from White Plains High School who won state championships in track.
The board awarded a bid to Hurst Construction LLC for the replacement of windows at Saks Elementary School.