Students, schools may need years to recover lost learning

JACKSONVILLE — Closing schools really did slow the spread of coronavirus, state schools superintendent Eric Mackey says, but it's also likely to slow learning.
"It's going to show up in testing, and it's going to show up for four years," Mackey said. "It'll take us four years to overcome this."
A month ago, Mackey stood at a podium at a Montgomery press conference and announced that all the state's schools would send their students home — one of Alabama's first major moves in fighting COVID-19.
On Friday, Mackey stood outside the Jacksonville High School cafeteria, in a blue surgical-style mask, handing bags of frozen food to parents in a line of cars. This regular pickup, intended to get food to kids who are on the school system's free and reduced-price lunch programs, has become an emblem of life in the low-touch era of coronavirus.
Mackey, a former Jacksonville superintendent, said he was there to work, at the invitation of school officials, and to show moral support.
"We've learned so much about how much people depend on schools, for meals, for child care, even though it's not our primary mission by any means, but of course it's a place for kids to go every day," he said.
And of course, people depend on schools to teach their kids. With students working from home, Mackey said he's hearing increasing concern from parents that their kids might be losing ground academically.
They're right to worry, he said.
"We know that, as hard as we're working, there's going to be a big summer slide this year," he said. "When we come back in August, we're really going to have to hit the ground running."
Among other problems, Mackey said, is the fact that summer school is unlikely to convene this year, at least in the traditional form.
Mackey said he's most concerned about the early grades, in which kids are developing fast and picking up important skills, and about math skills, particularly in middle schoolers. Every math course builds on the last course, he noted, so students who fall behind could stay behind.
Jacksonville schools superintendent Mike Newell, also at work in the food line, said the next school year will likely begin with lots of remedial work.
"We're doing the best we can do," Newell said. "Nothing replaces a child being in a classroom with a teacher, addressing the student on-site."
The one bright side, Newell said, is that parents seem to be getting more involved in their kids' learning, at least with younger kids. They're often on screen with their kids when classes convene online.
Stopping the spread
Mackey said he doesn't regret the decision to close, because he does believe it slowed the spread of the virus. Only 40 cases of coronavirus statewide have been connected in some way to schools, he said, a number that could have been much higher.
Still, the closure led to a cascade of problems, for parents in need of child care and for families who count on free or reduced-price lunch to help make ends meet.
"One thing it does is keep us from having to constantly go to the store," said Jacksonville resident Bucky Fiddler, who waited in the food distribution line at the wheel of his pickup in a mask and glasses.
Before coronavirus, Fiddler worked as a temp at Federal Mogul in Jacksonville. The auto parts company uses its Jacksonville center to take in returned parts, but Fiddler said that when coronavirus slowed the economy, there weren't so many parts to return.
Fiddler said his wife is disabled and is likely in a high-risk group for coronavirus. With kids in kindergarten and second grade, it seems there's always a need to run to the store for something. The bags of food from the school save money and cut down on resupply runs.
"This is helping us stay safe," he said.
Mackey said that most schools have moved to the model Jacksonville uses, with volunteers handing off multiple days' worth of groceries in a drive-through line, to limit contact. Schools often keep their lunchrooms open into the summer, to feed low-income kids, but Mackey said the food drop-offs are likely to continue through the summer in most school systems.
"I know that here in Jacksonville they do summer feeding at the city pool, and there's no guarantee the pool will be reopened by summer," Mackey said.
Finding solutions
Both Mackey and Newell said they were impressed by the inventiveness of school workers and the willingness of local residents to pitch in when asked. Among the volunteers working at the food tables Friday was Cynthia McCarty, a state school board member who teaches economics at Jacksonville State University.
McCarty said school employees have done a great job reaching students with services where they are, but she worries about who's still being missed.
"I love this," she said, pointing to the line of waiting cars. "But what if you don't have a car? What if mom is a single parent and she's at work right now?"
McCarty said schools in her district are coming up with new workarounds for some of those problems. In Albertville, she said, schools set up a "wifi bus" to take high-speed internet to neighborhoods that don't have it, so students can do their homework.
Recessions have historically hit Alabama schools hard, in part because the state school budget is largely funded with income and sales taxes. After the last recession, lawmakers tried to tame the boom-and-bust cycle by putting a cap on school spending, based on past years' revenues, and putting any extra revenue away for a rainy day.
Now McCarty is hoping the rainy-day money will be enough. A bright side, she said, is that the state now taxes online sales, which may have increased in recent months. She's also mildly hopeful for the economy, despite the sharp rise in unemployment claims, because Congress reacted fast with a stimulus package.
"In the Great Depression, they didn't do that," she said. "Hoover just said the market will correct itself."
Mackey said his projection of the recovery time — four years to bring test scores back — is based on the idea that students will lose some instruction this year, will spend some of next year in remedial work, and will lose the benefit of an improved, literacy-focused summer school the state had planned to roll out this summer.
He said his projection is based on the notion that schools will be back in session in fall.
"We don't know for sure that everything will be back to normal in August," he said.