 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
wire web only

Student loan forgiveness: How and when to apply

Federal student loan borrowers can have up to $20,000 of their debt forgiven, according to the new White House plan. There are important dates you need to know to take advantage of the plan, however.

President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan covers student loans up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for other loan holders, assuming they meet income caps. To be eligible, individuals need to have a 2020 or 2021 Adjusted Gross Income, or AGI, of less than $125,000 or $250,000 for combined household income.