Workers at three AT&T locations in Calhoun County returned to work Wednesday after striking over what they said were unfair practices by their employer.
The strike was part of a regional action by more than 20,000 members of the Communications Workers of America against AT&T Southeast. Members of the union in nine southeastern states began the strike Saturday, and protests could be found in Calhoun County on Tuesday, including locations in Jacksonville, Oxford and on Myrtle Avenue in Saks.
“This is an unfair labor practice strike,” Michael Sizemore, the president of the local chapter of the CWA, said at the Saks protest Tuesday. “We feel like AT&T is not sending representatives to the bargaining table that have the authority to truly bargain and make agreements.”
The labor contract for employees had ended on Aug. 3, and, after a one-week extension, Sizemore said, employees had been coming to work without a contract in place.
The CWA announced Wednesday in a news release that the strike had ended, with a “handshake deal” for a new bargaining agreement being reached with representatives from AT&T Southeast.
“They have been back at the table, and we were notified at 2:30 this morning by CWA that talks were going well enough that they were going to end the strike,” Sizemore said by phone just before noon on Wednesday.
“At this time, We’re getting ready to head into work,” Sizemore said.
According to the CWA release, discussions with AT&T had been ongoing since Monday after the strike began Saturday.
“We were ready to come back to work, we just needed to see something from them to see that talks were going well,” Sizemore said.
Jim Kimberly, a spokesperson for AT&T, confirmed the end of the strike in an email Wednesday.
“I can confirm that striking wireline employees are returning to work today in the Southeast region,” Kimberly wrote. “We’ve been working with the union’s bargaining team and we’ve been committed throughout the process to reaching a fair agreement. Out of respect for the bargaining process we don’t have anything else to add at this time.”
According to the CWA release, negotiators were set to meet Wednesday afternoon to further discuss the tentative deal.
“CWA members’ spirit and solidarity over the last four days showed the company that we would not back down until they bargained with us in good faith,” Richard Honeycutt, the vice president of the striking district of CWA, was quoted as saying in the release. “This was a historic strike that showed the power that working people have when they join together.”
According to Jack Fiorito, a labor researcher and professor of management at Florida State University, strikes from unions like CWA are far less common than they once were.
“The level of strike activity has dropped dramatically in the last 50 years or so,” Fiorito said. “This is an example of power that unions can still muster.”
Fiorito said CWA maintains some power with AT&T because of its roots and built-up infrastructure.
“CWA has been successful in following AT&T from landlines to cell phones,” Fiorito said. “They still have some clout.”
The CWA has been around in some form since 1938, and took its current name in 1947. The union today represents more than 700,000 workers, according to its website.
Fiorito said that strikes are the result of employers and employees remaining unable to come to terms on an agreement that outlines employment rules.
“The two sides establish a bargaining relationship, with wages, hours and terms,” Fiorito said. “If no agreement is reached, the last offer can be accepted or the union can take some other action.”
“Workers can withhold labor by striking, which puts pressure on the employer,” Fiorito said. “The employees are losing income too, so there is economic pressure on both sides.”
This pressure, Fiorito said, makes striking a risky proposition.
“Strikes are dangerous, especially to employees, and they’re not undertaken lightly,” Fiorito said. “It’s an act of desperation, to be blunt. It’s the last straw. It could be a huge disaster.”
Despite these risks, an uptick in strike activity can be found recently.
According to figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 485,200 workers participated in work stoppages in 2018, the most since 1986. Just 25,300 participated in 2017, while numbers had not reached the hundreds of thousands since 2012.
With the recent uptick in union activity comes an increase in union approval.
According to results of a Gallup poll released Wednesday, 64 percent of Americans approve of labor unions, a rate that has steadily been growing since the poll’s all-time low of 48 percent in 2009.
Fiorito said he believes lower unemployment contributes to a higher willingness by workers to strike.
“With unemployment low, that makes it easier,” Fiorito said. “With fewer options out there, workers are not so easy to replace.”