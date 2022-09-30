Street closings in Oxford begin today for annual downtown festival

OXFORD — The first Saturday of October brings its annual party to downtown Oxford.
The 36th annual Oxfordfest will be another all-day affair ending at 4 p.m. Last year brought an estimated 20,000 to downtown and an even higher number is expected this year.
Seven bands are scheduled to perform throughout the day and dozens of door prizes, ranging from $1,000 cash to a 50-inch television are on deck to be awarded to lucky winners on an hourly basis. Admission is free.
Because of preparations for the event, there will be no parking is allowed on Choccolocco Street from Whiteside Street to Hale Street; that restriction began today at noon. Streets — including Main Street, Snow Street, Oak Street, Choccolocco Street, and Hale Street — close today at 3 p.m. and reopen at 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Councilman Mike Henderson noted during this week’s council meeting the Oxfordfest Board has worked hard on the event and had sold all the available spots to vendors ensuring a wide variety of treats, wares, games, and arts and crafts from which to choose.
Members of the Oxfordfest board are President: Bull Crosson; Vice-President/Treasurer: Peggy Kirby; Office Director: Dr. Darlene Harris; Volunteer Director: Rod Harris; Secretary: Teresa Crosson; Music Director: Eric Ishee; Donations Director: Audrey Oswalt; Crafters: Teresa Crosson; and Foodies: Dawn Malloy and Eryn Malloy.
Oxfordfest is a total effort of volunteers and all money raised during the event is donated to local charities and food banks.
The Anniston Star is a gold sponsor of the 36th annual Oxfordfest.