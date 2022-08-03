Street closing reminder issued for Woodstock 5K

The City of Anniston is reminding residents of the Anniston High School section of town that the annual Woodstock 5K running event will require its customary road closures Saturday morning.
Held every non-COVID year since 1981 (2020 being the exception), the race tests runners with its heat and humidity as much as with the course itself. However, the long-set course does have its appeal, winding through old city neighborhoods past venerable, distinctive homes.
And that’s where the Aug. 6 street closures come in, when residents of the affected areas are asked to not have cars parked in the street along the course, or try to gain access to the streets where the race is run, and when all drivers are asked to be mindful of the unique foot traffic on those streets during several daylight morning hours.
According to an official map, the time of the closings will be 7 a.m. until around 10 a.m. The following streets, including any alley access, will be closed:
- Woodstock Avenue from Rocky Hollow Road south to 11th Street.
- 11th Street between Woodstock and Christine avenues.
- Christine from 11th north to 17th.
- 17th Street between Christine and Leighton avenues.
- Leighton Avenue from 17th Street north to 22nd Street.
- 22nd Street for a block back to Christine.
- Christine Avenue southward to 19th.
- 19th Street eastward to Davis Avenue, which curves back to Rocky Hollow Road at 20th Street.
- Rocky Hollow back to Woodstock.
Around 850 runners have signed up for the Woodstock 5K, with a total of 900 likely by the time of the race itself, an event representative told The Star Wednesday.