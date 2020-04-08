Storms on the way this afternoon; Sunday could also include weather threat

Calhoun County and its neighbors are likely to see two waves of strong storms in the next 24 hours, forecasters say.
The first wave will come some time after 1 p.m., with a second wave sometime after midnight or early Thursday morning.
"It's more of a straight-line wind threat," said forecaster Alex Sizemore, of the National Weather Service office in Calera. "We're not expecting tornadoes."
The Weather Service has the entirety of east central Alabama under a "slight" risk of severe weather today, with winds up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail possible.
After that weather blows through, Sizemore said, the Anniston area will see a lull. Still, severe storms developing in Kentucky and Tennessee are expected to travel southeastward and arrive in the Anniston area in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Forecasters also have their eye on Sunday, where Sizemore says early projections show the potential for a more severe weather event. Those projections are based on a storm system now in California, he said, and much could change by the time the system arrives here.
"It could trend up or it could trend down," Sizemore said.
Coronavirus hasn't changed the advice weather officials give people in the event of a tornado warning. People are urged to seek shelter when they hear of a warning, even in public shelters, despite the potential risk of being in a crowd.
"The imminent threat to your life from a tornado is greater than the imminent threat from the virus," Sizemore said.