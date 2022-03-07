Storm, moving through region, should be finished within 2-3 hours

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Birmingham say the threat of severe storms for the Calhoun County area should be concluded by early afternoon.
Calhoun County still carries a “low-end threat” of damaging winds, large hail and possible tornadoes.
The NWS reports seeing the northern part of the line of storms “intensify just a little bit” around midday.
The storm line, which was viewed as entering the western part of Calhoun County at 1:25 p.m., is expected to be past the county within two or three hours.