 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storm, moving through region, should be finished within 2-3 hours

  • Comments
pic1rain

Canadian geese swim in the rain at LaGarde Park in Anniston on Monday. 

 Bill Wilson The Anniston Star

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Birmingham say the threat of severe storms for the Calhoun County area should be concluded by early afternoon.

Calhoun County still carries a “low-end threat” of damaging winds, large hail and possible tornadoes.

rain2

 Rain falls Monday on tulip trees, which are in full bloom in Anniston. 

The NWS reports seeing the northern part of the line of storms “intensify just a little bit” around midday.

The storm line, which was viewed as entering the western part of Calhoun County at 1:25 p.m., is expected to be past the county within two or three hours.

 

Tags