Storm delivers only glancing blow to eastern Alabama

Calhoun Countians had a streak of good fortune as a massive line of thunderstorms, tornadoes and straight-line winds weakened before it reached the area.
Miles Chamblee, the director of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, said about 10 to 15 calls came in throughout the day Wednesday and Thursday, and the damage from falling trees was fairly evenly spread.
“We didn’t get that damage,” Chamblee said. “The damage occurred from the strong winds that moved ahead of the storm.”
Jason Holmes, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Birmingham, said Anniston’s peak winds were up to about 41 mph, contrasted with those in Jefferson County of near 60 mph
“The winds here got up to about 58 miles per hour,” Holmes said. “Which is in the severe category.”
There were a few fires that firefighters in Calhoun County responded to Wednesday. Chamblee said the fires were not from the storm but from people burning things outdoors during the day’s strong winds.
Atmospheric conditions in eastern Alabama were more stable than last week, when the region was soaked with up to 4 inches of rain, Holmes said.
"We've had no reports of tornadoes or flooding from over there," Holmes said.
Local schools opened two hours late Thursday morning.
More than 10,000 in the state were without power as of Thursday afternoon, according to Alabama Power. In Calhoun County, 49 customers were being affected as of 1 p.m. In Talladega County, the number was 88.
Several tornadoes were reported in other parts of the state. Holmes said one was confirmed in Shelby County, south of Birmingham.
At the University of Montevallo, a residence hall sustained some damage, and one person was injured.
"We are thankful that this week was spring break and that very few people were on campus during tonight’s storms," the university of 2,200 students said in a statement. "UMPD and University officials are currently assessing campus for damage. We will know more when daylight comes and will update the UM community then. At this point, only one minor injury has been reported."
Clear weather returns this weekend, with highs in the 70s, according to the weather service.