Storm delivers only glancing blow to Anniston, Oxford, Jacksonville; 421 without power in Calhoun County

Conditions in eastern Alabama were more stable Wednesday night and this morning, and the region did not sustain major damage like the rest of the state, the National Weather Service said.
Anniston, Oxford and Jacksonville saw gusty winds and some downed trees and power lines late Wednesday and early this morning, meteorologist Jason Holmes in Birmingham said. But the storms have moved further east into Georgia.
"We've had no reports of tornadoes or flooding from over there," Holmes said.
Local schools were planning to open two hours late this morning, The Anniston Star reported Wednesday.
More than 28,000 in the state were without power this morning, according to Alabama Power. In Calhoun County, 421 customers were being affected as of 6 a.m. In Talladega County, the number was 505.
Several tornadoes were reported in other parts of the state. Holmes said one was confirmed in Shelby County, south of Birmingham.
At the University of Montevallo, a residence hall sustained some damage, and one person was injured.
"We are thankful that this week was spring break and that very few people were on campus during tonight’s storms," the university of 2,200 students said in a statement. "UMPD and University officials are currently assessing campus for damage. We will know more when daylight comes and will update the UM community then. At this point, only one minor injury has been reported."
Clear weather returns today, with highs in the upper 60s, according to the weather service.