World Games closing ceremony celebrates athletes with music

Just after 8 p.m. Sunday, about 1,000 international athletes, volunteers and staff took part in a procession into Protective Stadium for the closing ceremony of the World Games, carrying the flags of their countries.
UAB music professor Henry Panion directed an orchestra that played as the athletes walked in and took their seats on the field.
The event marked the closing of the World Games in Birmingham, which began July 7 and featured 233 events in 34 sports.
Germany won the most gold medals at the World Games in Birmingham with 24 as competition concluded Sunday afternoon. Italy led the overall medal count with 49.
The German team walked the sidelines of the closing ceremony during the procession with a banner that said, “Thank you, Birmingham.”
About 3,375 athletes competed in the World Games in Birmingham, but not all stayed for the closing ceremony.
Former “American Idol” Ruben Studdard was the first musical performer to sing as the lights dimmed, at about 8:29 p.m., singing “Alabama, You Belong to Me,” followed by opera singer Allison Sanders and a large choir continuing the song. About 20,000 fans had filed into the stands by then.
Randy Owen of the country group Alabama came onstage at 8:39 p.m. and sang, “Without Love, We Can’t Survive.”
Another “American Idol,” Taylor Hicks came onstage to sing “Do I Make You Proud” at 8:44 p.m., accompanied by an acrobat shown on the video board and punctuated by some fireworks.
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin came onstage at 8:48 p.m. “The past 11 days have brought us all a little closer,” Woodfin said. “You are now family.”
International World Games Association President Jose Perurena followed Woodfin and spoke to the crowd in both English and Spanish. “Good evening, sweet home Alabama,” he said.
The country-pop trio Worth the Wait, from season 19 of “The Voice,” sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” at 8:58 p.m., followed by more fireworks.
Just after 9 p.m., the World Games flag and the U.S. flag, that were brought in during the opening ceremony, were pulled down from the flagpoles. The World Games flag was brought onstage for a ceremonial transfer. Woodfin and Perurena took turns waving the flag to the crowd before handing it off to a Chinese official representing the next host city of The World Games, Chengdu, China, in 2025. More fireworks erupted.
After a video highlighting future host city Chengdu, a traditional Chinese dancer performer on a dance floor set up on the field that also served a video monitor beneath her flashing splashes of color. That was followed by a group of youthful Chinese dancers performing onstage in a cheerleader-style routine. They escorted a mascot in a panda costume onstage. The rotund, bouncy panda mascot waved to the crowd as the dancers continued their performance. As the cheerleader panda routine concluded, a burst of fireworks erupted and Panion struck up the orchestra in “Auld Lang Syne” and the dancers threw stuffed pandas in the audience.
At 9:27 p.m., Perurena declared the World Games Birmingham officially over.
At 9:28 p.m., a drum line featuring drummers from Alabama’s HBCU’s came onstage, drumming. They were followed by steppers from fraternities and sororities and then drum majors. Torches set up in the stands behind the stage sent up flames in rhythm with the drummers. They left the stage at 9:36 p.m.
At 9:38 p.m., the crowd did the wave, against a backdrop of soft orchestra music. Even the orchestra joined in the wave.
At 9:42 p.m., country singer Jamey Johnson played guitar and sang the Hank Williams standard, “I Saw the Light,” accompanied by the Blind Boys of Alabama.
Another former “American Idol” contestant, Bo Bice, made it to the stage at 9:48 p.m. and sang “Coming Back Home.” Studdard and Hicks joined him onstage mid-song. Hicks accompanied on harmonica. The three former Idol contestants finished at 9:51 p.m.
The Rev. Mike McClure Jr., known by the stage name Pastor Mike Jr., came onstage at 9:52 p.m., singing his gospel hit, “Big,” backed by a choir. Another round of fireworks erupted. Then he sang his latest hit, “Amazing,” a version of the Gnarls Barkley song “Crazy,” with gospel lyrics. McClure left the stage at 9:59 p.m.
The orchestra jammed for seven minutes, then all the featured singers who had been onstage earlier came on for a group version of “Hope of Alabama,” the theme song of the World Games 2022. As in the opening ceremony, Hicks played harmonica, accenting the orchestral backing on the song. More fireworks erupted. The group performance ended at 10:15 p.m.
A long lull followed, with video highlights from the World Games playing on the video board for more than 20 minutes.
At 10:39 p.m., spectators were asked to scan a QR code with their cell phones for a “Unite with Light” light show, that synchronized flashing lights on cell phones throughout the stadium.
At 10:54 p.m., some boos began to erupt as the World Games video highlights finished again. “We thank you for your patience,” the stadium announcer said. “We promise it will be worth the wait.”
Lionel Richie took the stage at 10:57 p.m. and sang “Dancing on the Ceiling.”
He then addressed the crowd. “I have been away from performing, not away from the state,” Richie said. “My house is still in Tuskegee.”
He followed up with another hit, “You Are.”
He then congratulated the World Games athletes. “I celebrate each and every one of you on a job well done,” he said.
Then he launched into “All Night Long.”
He finished at 11:13 p.m. and announced, “Good night, everyone. Great to be home, Alabama!”
Fireworks erupted and people headed for the exits at 11:15 p.m.