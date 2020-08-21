What you need to know about the two tropical storms heading to the Gulf

Just when it seemed 2020 couldn’t get any wilder, forecasters say there’s a real possibility that there will be two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico some time next week.
According to forecasts from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Laura formed near the Leeward Islands Friday and is on track to enter the Gulf on Monday or Tuesday. Current projections have it nearing landfall or already inland somewhere between Florida and Louisiana on Wednesday morning.
Another storm, Tropical Storm 14, is projected to reach hurricane strength in the Gulf sometime Monday and to make landfall in Texas or Louisiana.
The Star asked forecasters and local officials what to expect from the double-barreled tropical threat.
Should we be getting ready? It couldn’t hurt to keep an eye out, said Jason Holmes, a forecaster for the National Weather Service office in Calera. When the forecast goes beyond the three-day mark, there's a lot that can change.
“It’s still several days out,” Holmes said. “The best advice is to stay close to a trusted source of weather information.”
Calhoun County Emergency Management director Michael Barton said that local officials have been briefed about the storm, though there is no real action to be taken yet.
Far from the coast, Calhoun County isn’t exactly hurricane country, but local residents are familiar with the school closures and heavy rains that sometimes come with tropical storms.
Holmes said some hurricanes also spin off tornadoes, usually from the right front quadrant of the storm. Because of that, a hurricane that lands near the Mississippi-Alabama line isn’t a good sign. Still, rain is the biggest likely effect locally.
“If you’ve got plans for early next week, you might want to keep an eye on this,” Holmes said.
Could this affect city elections on Tuesday? Alabama does in fact have plans early next week. Most of the state’s cities will hold municipal elections on Tuesday. Forecasts show tropical storm force winds arriving in southern Alabama Tuesday morning, around the time polls open.
Alabama has postponed elections before, and not so long ago. The state’s July 14 runoffs were originally planned for late March, before COVID-19 emerged. Gov. Kay Ivey invoked emergency powers to move that election date.
Still, a state of emergency in Mobile wouldn’t necessarily shut down the polls statewide. According to state law, the power to postpone city elections lies with local city councils.
Have two hurricanes ever collided? What happens if they do? Holmes said that more or less happened in the 1991 “Perfect Storm” in the northern Atlantic, when a nor-easter absorbed a hurricane.
There’s also a phenomenon called “upwelling,” in which a passing hurricane brings cooler water to the surface of the ocean, creating less-favorable conditions for any storm that follows the same path.
It’s unlikely we'll see either of those things happen with the two storms predicted for the Gulf, Holmes said.
“With these two systems, it looks like their tracks will be separate,” he said.