Weather Service issues heat advisory

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a heat advisory for all of central Alabama in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Forecasters say hot temperatures and high humidity is likely to raise heat index values to as high as 107 degrees by the afternoon hours.
The actual high temperature forecast for Wednesday locally is 97 degrees and will remain in that range for the daytime hours through Monday.
Overnight lows will hover between the mid 60s and the low 70s.
ABC 33/40 chief meteorologist James Spann reported on his social media Tuesday that the conditions are causing “a marginal risk for a pretty good chunk of the state” for a few strong to severe thunderstorms to develop between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday.
“It looks totally dry for Saturday and Sunday,” Spann said. “No rain, sunny and still hot with highs in the low 90s but the humidity won’t be as bad.”
Spann says the forecast remains the same for Monday.
The average temperatures are now expected to remain above average and rain amounts below average through June 27, according to Spann.
The NWS has issued a list of precautionary actions people should take to adjust to the hot weather.
Those actions include drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun, and checking up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Extra precautions should be taken for working or spending time outside. Strenuous activities should be scheduled for early morning or evening when possible. Be familiar with the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency and there should be no hesitation about dialing 911 for medical assistance.