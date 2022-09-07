 Skip to main content
Waterway management holds back high water from Coosa River

water falls

Little River Falls cascade over the rocks’ edge at the Little River Canyon National Preserve on Tuesday. Due to heavy rains the falls were roaring. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Despite the amount of rain that caused problems in Cherokee County during the weekend, experts don’t expect a flooding risk for residents living along the Coosa River downstream of Weiss Lake. 

Cherokee County EMA director Shawn Rogers said Tuesday that overnight rainfall in Chattooga County, Ga., Saturday caused the Chattooga River — which flows into Alabama — to flood. 