Waterway management holds back high water from Coosa River

Despite the amount of rain that caused problems in Cherokee County during the weekend, experts don’t expect a flooding risk for residents living along the Coosa River downstream of Weiss Lake.
Cherokee County EMA director Shawn Rogers said Tuesday that overnight rainfall in Chattooga County, Ga., Saturday caused the Chattooga River — which flows into Alabama — to flood.
“Chattooga County got about 10 inches in about a six-hour time period,” Rogers said.
“The properties adjacent to the Chattooga River suffered flooding and flood damage. Several residences were inundated with water due to the river rising — flood stage for the Chattooga River is 13 feet, we crested about 5 a.m. yesterday morning at 22.9 feet,” Rogers said.
So much rain fell that it caused the 30,200-acre Weiss Lake, which is fed by the Chattooga, to rise, but due to proactive measures the lake level is coming down, Rogers said.
“It appears at this time that Alabama Power and the Army Corps of Engineers are doing an outstanding job controlling that water coming in,” Rogers said.
Rogers said that the spillway gates at Weiss Dam — adjacent to Weiss Lake in Leesburg — are open and all three generators are running, which brought the lake level down by two inches overnight.
“I’m not anticipating any issues,” he said.
“We’re going to keep our fingers crossed and hope that that continues to go well as I do expect it to after seeing that level come down a couple of inches overnight,” Rogers said.
On Tuesday the water below Weiss Dam churned as the three hydroelectric generators hummed along.
Anthony Cook, communications specialist with Alabama Power, said he expected Weiss Lake to return to its normal elevation later on Tuesday thanks in part to the floodgates being opened.
One of the concerns the company does have in exceptionally wet weather is that softened ground creates a potential for trees to fall on equipment, thereby disrupting service.
“We’re just going to continue to monitor things but we don’t anticipate anything alarming or disruptive at this time,” Cook said.
Also emptying into Weiss Lake is Little River and it also contributed to the lake’s rise, Rogers said.
At the Little River Canyon National Preserve on Tuesday, Little River Falls roared as a torrent of water crashed over its edge, raising a mist and delighting spectators gathered at an overlook. The falls border Dekalb and Cherokee counties.
Amy Nichols from Southside was taking photos of the falls with her phone and was taken by the beauty of it all.
“I think it’s absolutely gorgeous with all the rain. I came here just a few weeks ago and the comparison between then and now, this is just absolutely magnificent, it was beautiful before but this is amazing,” said Nichols, whose voice was almost silenced by the roar of the waterfall.
Nichols said she has visited several Alabama waterfalls over the summer but none contained the volume of Little River Falls on this day.
On Monday a video appeared on social media of a daredevil kayaker who went over the falls. The kayak went over the falls and disappeared in the frothy turbulence of the water. Moments later the kayaker appeared apparently unharmed.
Rogers said that such stunts should be avoided.
“There’s just a lot of unknowns that are up there at Little River that contribute to deaths every year, so no, I don’t recommend that at all,” Rogers said.
Bud Hawkins, along with his wife and sister-in-law, from Rainsville, enjoyed the falls from the overlook.
“It’s beautiful, we came here in the summertime. Sometimes we’ll sit out in the little pools out here but you don’t want to be out there today,” Hawkins said as he took photos.
“This is big, this is big time because of that rain we just had,” he said.