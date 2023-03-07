 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Infrastructure spending, money for medical providers dominate ARPA spending proposal

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Legislature will begin deliberating on Wednesday a spending plan for the last $1 billion in federal COVID-19 relief they’ll get to appropriate.

Sewer and water infrastructure, broadband internet expansion and money for hospitals and other health care providers dominate a proposed spending plan, but legislative leaders say changes could be made in the next two weeks.