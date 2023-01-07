 Skip to main content
Unemployment tax on employers' decreases to record low

Most Alabama employers will be paying record-low unemployment insurance taxes this year, news that was celebrated Thursday by state and business leaders.

Thousands of small and large businesses pay the tax that feeds the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which pays short-term unemployment benefits to residents who lose their jobs. Those numbers hit record highs during the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting state leaders starting in 2020 to pour more than $460 million in federal rescue funds into the trust fund before it was drained. The tax on employers was also increased.