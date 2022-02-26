Tim James runs for governor for third time

BIRMINGHAM — Tim James is back.
The former Alabama gubernatorial candidate, who ran unsuccessfully for the top spot in 2002 and 2010, is running again for the seat his father, Fob James, held twice.
Maybe the third time will be the charm for James, who was seen at the Alabama Republican Party State Executive Committee biannual meeting last week in Birmingham along with other Republican hopefuls. They were shaking hands and making their own unique pitches that still toed the party line.
The lobby of the Sheraton outside the main ballroom was filled with politicians who brought along their patriotic decorations, stickers, signs and even bags of peanuts to garner votes and raise awareness to their respective campaigns and platforms. A carnival-like atmosphere complete with enough red, white and blue to be the envy of any Fourth of July planner was the backdrop for the candidates as they went about the task of giving interviews to the media.
James worked the crowd as a seasoned pro would, flashing a broad smile and speaking in a deep voice to tell of his plans to make Alabama a better place. When asked what he could bring to the voters of northeast Alabama, James had a single message to spread: Education.
“My first leading thing internal to this state is our state of public education K through 12,” James said.
“In the early 2000s, we were 39th in math and reading, and now we are at the bottom of the pack — you can not allow that to continue, if you look at revenue, revenue has been rising almost two to three times the rate of inflation over this decade plus and our grade scores have collapsed,” he said.
James put it bluntly, “Something is obviously wrong; that just can’t be.”
“I mean we’re trailing Mississippi, we’re going to hone on this one like a laser, it starts in the foundational years, you’ve got to get discipline in the classroom, you’ve got to give control back to the principals of their schools,” James said.
“Now everyone has gone around the world and has now for the first time truly considered school choice, which means a parent can take their child out of an underperforming school, get a voucher or tax credit and they can put them in another school that is doing better,” James said, acknowledging that would put tremendous pressure on an underperforming school.
James also said he supports parents being able to transfer their kids to other public schools that have slots, or to charter schools.
Yet he added he is also a firm believer in homeschooling, saying that there are 40 to 50 thousand kids statewide who are homeschooling.
James said that due to COVID, there has been a big jump in kids attending both charter schools and homeschooling.
“If you give parents this ability to react immediately, and we’re talking rich, poor, black, white it doesn't matter, you give this ability, this weapon, that is a huge step in the right direction,” James said, referring to charter and homeschooling.
James gave a five-minute speech on Saturday inside the main ballroom, where the state Republicans had assembled to change policy and vote on internal matters.
“Wow, you know it’s been a few days, been about a decade since I was here,” James said, “It’s good to be here.”
“I thought I was finished with politics but I felt compelled to get back in this race at this particular time, and this is why,” James said.
“I see the nation as many of you do too … I think our nation is hanging in the balance, we’re at a tipping point and if we do not stop it, if we can’t catch it, we’re going to continue on this slide that could take a century to turn around,” he said.
“It’s an oppression, it’s Marxism, it’s right here in our lap, we’ve all watched Joe Biden, let’s talk about what’s happened here in this state, they’ve shut churches down, they shut little stores down and let the big guys stay open,” James said, referring to precautions taken in the early, pre-vaccine days of the pandemic
Despite the public health research pointing to the value of wearing masks to slow the spread of the COVID virus throughout the population, James said he’s a fervent believer in letting the individual decide whether to wear a mask.
He called masks worn by children in public schools “muzzles” and said he believed wearing masks has contributed to “collapsing” grade scores.
His remarks against requiring COVID vaccine shots, scientifically shown to slow the spread of fatal cases, questioned private business policies that favor inoculation.
“I want to remind everybody, all of my Republican brothers and sisters, right now in this state, private employers can fire its employees who have refused to take this vaccine if they do not meet three exceptions,” he said.
“When I heard that I said, ‘What about people who don’t meet those exceptions?’ Right now, there are 300,000 people in this state that can be fired tomorrow because they don’t meet the exceptions, never seen anything like it,” James said.
“This is Alabama, this is not Venezuela,” James said to a thunderous applause.
According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and made available through ourworldindata.org, the weekly number of confirmed COVID cases, ending Feb. 22, was 167 per million people in Venezuela and 1,770 per million people in the United States.
James said he is looking for rebels, and not ones that destroy cities.
“In their hands, they carry the fire of truth, integrity, character, things that matter, uncompromising who look in the distance to the mountain, and the battles waging on that mountain, and they turn and they run to the battle and they don’t look left and they don’t look right, they stay focused on the battle,” James said.
“This campaign that I have embarked upon is not a campaign, this is a movement at a certain time in history that matters, we all know that in our gut and in our spirit that we’re in that moment,” he said.
James asked everyone to join him in “this great crusade.”
“We’re going to take this nation back one state at a time, and I can tell you that this nation will be restored to the position of authority that it was called upon years ago by our Lord and we will do it together,” James said as his time at the lectern expired.
Briefly: James’ key stances as seen on campaign literature he was handing out.
— Opposes casino gambling
— Wants to protect religious liberty of pastors and churches
— Opposes same-sex marriages
— Opposes abortion
— End COVID-19 vaccine mandates
— Stop illegal immigration
— Stop recreational marijuana “masquerading as prescription medicine”
— Eliminate sales tax on groceries
— Supports the Second Amendment
— Permanently ban critical race theory from the classroom
— Protect girls’ sports and bathrooms from boys claiming to be girls
— Promote school choice