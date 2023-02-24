 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

‘This is a crisis:’ dwindling mental health resources dominate budget talks

Concerns over the state of mental health care resources dominated a budget meeting Wednesday where representatives from four of Alabama’s health service agencies outlined their funding needs and requests for the upcoming fiscal year.

At the State House building, commissioners from four agencies — the departments of Human Resources, Senior Services, Mental Health, and the Medicaid Agency — presented their 2024 budget requests to a joint legislative committee.