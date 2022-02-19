The friendship ideas keep coming

During the first week of February, John Turner of Summerville, Ga., and his friend Dan Lipscomb of Rome, Ga., visited each city hall along the Alabama 21 corridor from Oxford to Piedmont.
Turner, a retired art teacher from Chattooga High School in Summerville, has a message for people living in cities and towns within the boundaries of a triangle between Atlanta, Birmingham and Chattanooga. He is spreading the word about Summerville’s Friendship Festival on July 30.
Summerville, population 4,500, is about 90 minutes northeast of Anniston.
“Last year’s festival had many friendship activities,” said Susan Locklear, the Main Street director for Summerville. “These include things such as buying coffee for a friend on Monday, saying thank you to others for being a friend on Tuesday. On the last day of the week, Saturday, we have the festival and invite those who live in surrounding cities and towns to bring their flag and join us for a walking parade around the park.”
As Turner and Lipscomb travel, they show mayors, city hall employees and/or city council members a World Friendship Flag, along with pamphlets and a book Turner published about his friend, the famous folk artist from Summerville, Howard Finster.
The materials confirm their interest in spreading friendship and promoting ecotourism, not only to the triangle area but also to the world.
“Those two are true heroes and champions,” Locklear said. “It is hard to imagine the hours and money Turner has spent. He believes in this project wholeheartedly.”
One local mayor they spoke with was Johnny Smith of Jacksonville, who also appreciated the enthusiasm Turner and Lipscomb have.
“They want to improve the quality of life for everyone,” Smith said. “They have some good ideas.”
Turner’s history in promoting friendship began just prior to 1996, when the summer Olympics took place in Atlanta. The principal of the school where he worked asked him to create a local and international project to engage his students in the Rotary Club’s Interact program for young people. Turner asked Finster to design a World Friendship Flag that depicted people being united in friendship. Finster painted a scene showing several people dressed in colorful clothing holding hands around a depiction of the world. Turner named the flag “World Friendship Together.”
Next, Turner incorporated another idea for the flag. He incorporated the words “Global BEST QUEST,” an acronym for Building Educational Standards Today for Quality Unity and Excellence for Students Tomorrow. He also added the word CARE to the flag, to represent the Atlanta-based international relief program that reaches, according to its website, “90 million people through 1,300 projects.” Turner wanted the funds they raised earmarked to feed hungry children.
Corporate officials from the Coca-Cola company donated the seed money to make 7,000 screen-printed flags to mail to schools throughout the world with a request for students to sign them. When the flags started coming back in, Turner’s students carried them to areas where the Olympic visitors were staying. The students taped, stapled and strung the flags throughout the Atlanta area.
After the Olympics were over, the students gathered the flags and helped Turner carry out another idea. Why not sell the flags to corporations in exchange for a donation to CARE and the Interact program? Its success motivated Turner further.
By 2002, Turner was retired, but he had more ideas, such as helping organize Summerville’s festival. Last year, the city declared that Summerville would be called the “Friendship Capital of the World.”
Expanding his goals, Turner decided to create what he calls “The Big Friendly,” a triangular piece of territory bounded by the highways connecting Atlanta, Birmingham and Chattanooga. Within this space, he and Lipscomb have visited almost every city in Georgia and invited those he meets to attend the Friendship Festival. Now, they are making headway in Alabama and Tennessee by spending a day or two traveling each week.
“I want the world to know we have beautiful areas here in the South and that our people are friendly,” Turner said.
Turner is still having ideas. Next, he hopes to engage schools from throughout the world to have their students take selfies, pay one dollar and post the selfies on a friendship website that is yet to be created.
He hopes that proceeds from the money will go toward each school’s educational projects and to CARE.