Sylacauga offers more than just marble

The Sylacauga area presents the visitor to the marble festival with plenty of other things to do and sights to see.
Our top five:
Blue Bell Ice Cream — Double scoops of Blue Bell ice cream for $1 is a steal. Twenty-eight flavors are available for that price on the second floor of Blue Bell Creameries at the Sylacauga branch of the Texas-based company. The bargain on the ice cream is a courtesy to the city’s residents and visitors. Also, the company has a gift shop with ice cream-themed items. Tourists may stand and watch employees pack ice cream on the floor below the parlor and see displays of historical photographs and the manufacturing process. Located on 423 North Broadway, the hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant — This restaurant is to be featured in May the Food Network, thanks to Chef Robert Irvine and the television crew from the show “Restaurant: Impossible.” They visited earlier this year and helped the owners improve their customers’ dining experience. The new red-and-black décor inside the restaurant is the result of their work, along with an updated menu. The restaurant also has a covered outdoor patio. Giovanni’s is at 42488 U.S. 280. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
Lake Howard — Hikers, boaters and mountain bikers will love this 180-acre lake with its adjacent trails that feature several bike ramps and berms. Proprietor Billy Beane oversees the maintenance of brand-new restrooms, ample grounds, boat slips and pavilions of the lake, which is owned by the city of Sylacauga. There are no fees for hikers and bikers. Fees for the use of some features, such as boats and pavilions, are minimal. The city has plans to create a large pavilion and add a bait/refreshment shop. Check the website for the lake’s frequent fishing and bike racing events. The lake is a 10-to-15 minute distance away. The hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily except for Mondays when it is closed. For information 256-404-5166.
Flagg Mountain — The ongoing renovation of the CCC-built cabins and tower at 1,000-foot-tall Flagg Mountain is a labor of love for many in Alabama. Built by the Civilian Conservation Corp in the 1930s, the mountain is in the Weogufka State Forest. Flagg Mountain is also the southern terminus of the Pinhoti Trail. Located there are the following: a tower (soon to open), two rustic cabins (no water or electricity), a cabin with utilities and a caretaker’s cabin. The Alabama Hiking Trail Society maintains the trails in the 280-acre Weogufka Forest. The mountain is about 20 miles from Sylacauga, but it takes about 40 minutes to get there from Sylacauga because of the twists and turns of the rural roads and a couple of miles of a dirt road. Especially popular from now through the summer are the 5:30 p.m. Flagg-First-Friday events. Entertainers pick and grin and engage visitors in singing. When visiting first Fridays, bring a covered dish. Visit the online website or the Facebook page of Friends of Flagg.
The Isabel Anderson Comer Museum & Arts Center — The museum has artifacts donated by Sylacauga residents and others. Included are paintings and photographs by local artists, art from around the world donated by residents and archeological finds from prehistoric days and Native American inhabitants. The top floor has a room dedicated to the genial television celebrity Jim Nabors, known for his fine singing voice and his portrayal of the character Gomer Pyle, and a room of war memorials. The basement has a room built to simulate a late 1800s cabin that children visit when studying Alabama history. Also, the new director, Judy Green, will begin holding art classes soon. The city plans, according to Green, to improve the museum by streamlining exhibits and subject matter. The museum is located at 711 North Broadway Ave. and the hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.