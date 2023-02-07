 Skip to main content
Survey: 31% of underemployed cite transportation issues as barrier

Results from a recent survey underscore that COVID-19 is no longer a barrier to workforce participation in Alabama, while transportation, personal health and familial obligations are among the current obstacles facing Alabamians who seek employment.

The Governor’s Office of Education and Workforce Transformation and the Alabama Workforce Council conducted a fourth iteration of the Alabama Survey of the Unemployed and Underemployed to measure awareness and attitudes toward new job training programs in the state.