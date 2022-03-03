Stutts files bills to limit 2019 gas tax, 2021 medical marijuana law

MONTGOMERY — Sen. Larry Stutts, R-Tuscumbia, this week filed bills targeting the state’s 2019 gas tax increase and 2021 medical cannabis law.
Stutts said the two different bills would both advance a conservative agenda.
The 2019 gas tax gradually increased the state gas tax by 10 cents. The law also provides that beginning in 2023 the tax could rise or fall 1 cent every two years, based on the cost of materials used to build roads and bridges. Stutts voted against the "Rebuild Alabama" plan three years ago.
Now, his Senate Bill 277 undoes that indexing but leaves the 10 cent increase intact.
“I fully understand the need for the repair of roads and bridges across the state. The 10-cent per gallon tax that is in place raises over $300 million annually,” Stutts said in a written statement.
Separately, Stutts’ Senate Bill 278 would require women of childbearing age to have a negative pregnancy test before they can get medical cannabis.
Stutts, an obstetrician, opposed the 2021 law that allows people with certain medical conditions to use some cannabis products. His Senate Bill 278 would mandate “every woman of childbearing age from 25 to 50 years of age, to obtain a negative pregnancy test either from her physician or documentation from a certified medical lab that has been ordered by a physician licensed in Alabama.”
“Just as we instruct women to avoid alcohol and drugs during pregnancy, it is important to the health of a child for their mother to abstain from the use of cannabis,” Stutts said. “There is no safe level of marijuana use during pregnancy. Therefore, it is reasonable to ensure that pregnant or breastfeeding women and cannabis cards do not coincide.”
ELL student grading bill advances with change
A bill to keep non-English speaking K-12 students’ test scores from immediately impacting the grades assigned to schools is closer to a final vote.
Senate Bill 170 was amended in the House Education Policy Committee on Wednesday to say English language learners’ test scores “may not be considered in assigning an academic achievement grade to a school or school system for the first five years of enrollment of the student.”
Supporters of the bill say schools with large ELL populations are unfairly impacted in the state’s annual assignment of letter grades that are meant to give the public an apples-to-apples comparison of schools.
Rep. Jamie Kiel, R-Russellville, said ELL students will still be represented in other portions of the report card requirements, including attendance and their individual learning gains, but not on standardized testing.
“They will not be included on the part where they take a test that they can’t not read,” Kiel said. The original bill by Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said ELL students’ tests would not be factored for three years. Kiel amended that to five years.
The bill now goes to the House and will then need another vote in the Senate.
Bill would restrict minors’ Internet access
A bill in the House would require manufacturers of certain Internet-enabled devices to install and automatically activate filter software onto the devices.
House Bill 43, sponsored by Rep. Chris Sells, R-Greenville, aims to protect minors from accessing “harmful material” online, including pornography.
"I think we need some checks and balances on these devices we give to our children," said Sells in a public hearing on Wednesday.
A similar bill was sponsored by Sells in the 2021 legislative session but did not make it to a full vote.
The bill will get a vote in the House Judiciary Committee next week.