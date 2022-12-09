 Skip to main content
STEM teacher recruitment initiative launching at 6 Alabama universities

In his decades of teacher education, Lee Meadows, now executive director of the Alabama STEM Council, said he's seen school systems “poach” qualified math and science teachers from one another because there aren’t enough to go around.

“It’s sad to watch, but what are they going to do?” Meadows told Alabama Daily News. “They’re trying to get their chemistry classes covered or they're trying to get their pre-calc classes covered and they have to find teachers.”