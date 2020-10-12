State sending 2.4 million face masks to Alabama schools

Alabama’s state government will send 2.4 million face masks to schools across the state this week, the Alabama Department of Education announced on Friday.
State school superintendent Eric Mackey said the state education department surveyed schools earlier this year to determine how many masks were needed in various school systems.
“We’re in a fortunate position to be able to supply school systems with some of the personally protective equipment they need to be safer as many systems begin to open up for face-to-face instruction,” Mackey is quoted as saying in the release.
It’s unclear how many of those masks are on their way to Anniston schools. Attempts to reach Anniston superintendent Ray Hill and spokespeople for the state department of education were not immediately successful Monday. Most schools and state offices were closed Monday for Columbus Day.
How much the masks will cost is also unclear, though the press release states they will be provided by the Alabama Department of Education, the Alabama Department of Public Health and the federal government.
There have been 3,861 cases of COVID-19 in Calhoun County as of Monday morning, according to ADPH numbers. Forty-one people in the county are confirmed dead because of the virus.
Most local school systems opened for limited in-person instruction in August. Daily rates of new infection in the county have not increased since the reopening, ADPH numbers show.