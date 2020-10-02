State leaders react on Twitter to Trump's positive COVID test

Shortly before 1 a.m. EST today, President Donald Trump confirmed that he and his wife had both tested positive for COVID-19. At 74 years old, Trump is considered at high risk for serious complications from the virus that has killed more than 200,000 people across the country. Here is a sampling of reaction from Alabama leaders this morning:
• Gov. Kay Ivey said on Twitter: "I am praying for a full and swift recovery for our terrific POTUS & FLOTUS. Alabama stands with you, Mr. President, and we appreciate your steadfast leadership. We are stronger together, and we WILL get through this."
• Sen. Doug Jones, D-Birmingham, said on Twitter: "Waking to the news that President Trump and First Lady have tested positive, Louise and I hope that they have no symptoms and wish them a speedy recovery. This is a reminder for all of us folks. This thing can get any of us. Wear a mask. Social Distance. Be safe."
• U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, said on Twitter: "Our prayers are with Donald Trump and FLOTUS. Please lift them up as they fight against this virus."
• Tommy Tuberville, U.S. Senate candidate, said on Twitter: "Like millions of other Alabamians, I am confident that one of history’s greatest presidents will continue to demonstrate his firm leadership, inspire our nation, and work to Make America Great Again throughout his recovery period."
