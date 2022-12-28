 Skip to main content
State House sees flooding after pipes freeze and burst

MONTGOMERY — Alabama’s days-long deep freeze claimed another victim this Christmas: the Alabama State House.

A pipe located on the second floor burst, causing leaks and flooding on that floor, plus the first floor and the basement level. The flooding occurred in the northern parts of the building, where offices for the Secretary of State and the Department of Finance are located on the second floor.