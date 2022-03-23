State education chief grapples with teacher shortage

OXFORD — Alabama Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey visited his home territory last week with a cautionary tale about the need for teachers in the classroom.
The former Jacksonville school superintendent and Anniston Star sports stringer was in town to address industrial sponsors of the Worlds of Work event, which allowed “hands-on” discovery of career opportunities for eighth-graders, juniors and seniors.
“These are interesting times,” Mackey said. “Three years ago, we launched a new strategic plan for K-12 education. Within 24 hours of that announcement, we closed all of the schools. Nobody ever cared or really knew what we had done about this new plan and for the next several months we were in crisis mode.”
He said given the hope that the COVID pandemic is near an end, the state can focus again on “what it means to be in school.”
“I think many, many more people are now understanding the schools are the backbone, not just of education, but the backbone of our society and how we convey from one generation to the next what it means to be Americans — our system of government, beliefs, and commitment to one another so we all move forward together,” Mackey said.
The challenge now is to make up for “two years’ worth of lost ground.”
“For three years in a row, we have not had more than seven months of regular instruction statewide,” Mackey said, noting the last time the state had worked through such a short school term was the 1940s. “There is no way we can go through that and not rethink where we are.”
Mackey said ensuring there are enough qualified teachers in the classrooms has become a major issue as the pipeline has dried up during the pandemic.
“We have a huge teacher shortage, and it is getting worse,” he said. “It could get to crisis potential pretty soon.”
Mackey said 37 percent of the state’s teachers are now eligible for retirement and 41 percent have less than 10 years of experience.
Currently, Oxford City Schools has six certified openings posted; Calhoun County has none; Anniston has eight; and Jacksonville has two.
“There is a potential crisis coming with teacher retirements,” he said. “We are obviously trying to keep teachers from retiring and get more people into the pipeline.”
Mackey cited Jacksonville State University as “a leader” in finding ways to convince more people that they should become teachers.
“We also need to get people who are ‘second career,’ having perhaps left one and seeking another, to become teachers or we’ll never close the gap,” he said. “We have had some success with that and changed a lot of rules to open up the pipeline making it easier to teach in Alabama.”
Mackey said “hundreds” have called since the state in January began offering “certificate amnesty,” which allows educators whose certifications in good standing may have lapsed because of oversight or retirement to renew those certifications for a five-year period upon request and passage of a background check.
Despite the teacher shortage problem, Mackey said Alabama can be proud of its students’ graduation rate. He said the state is now enjoying the highest high school graduation rate in history.
“In 1950, the graduation rate was 16 percent,” Mackey said. “Having a high school diploma today is as basic as it was to have a sixth-grade education back then. The graduation rate now is over 90 percent.”
“What I am really proud of is that 85 percent of our graduates graduate with a college or career-ready credential and we are number seven in America on that,” Mackey said.
He said one of the things “that keeps me up at night” is ensuring every Alabama student has the same opportunities in academics and career tech education.
“That’s our biggest struggle right now,” Mackey said. “We have places where they have all kinds of opportunities and things are going well. But, we have places around the state that do not have the resources. “The deficit of opportunities in rural Alabama is what’s going to sink us if we don’t fix it.”
He added fixing the situation will take more than money.
“There aren’t enough teachers to offer 40 different programs,” Mackey said. “It’s also about having the right shop facilities. Etowah County’s career tech center, a few weeks ago, was trying to buy a new piece of equipment because they were training students on a piece of equipment that was manufactured in the 1950s. Honda does not use any equipment manufactured in the 1950s.”
He said the strategic plan that has been put into place to get students back on track includes improving achievement and growth in early reading and early math and being “organized and inward-looking” at the state department of education.
Mackey, who took the helm of the state’s education system in 2018, noted he is the 37th state superintendent and will have stayed longer in the post than 32 of those 37 once the school year ends.
“I hope to stay in the job a long time and one of the things I want to do is look at how we are supporting our local school districts and what are we doing to help them be successful,” he said. “I don’t just want to bring a check sheet in and tell them what they aren’t doing right. We have a lot of good people out there who want to do the hard work, but they need help to do it.”
Mackey was appointed to the post in 2018 with a three-year rolling contract, meaning that if the state board of education does not vote to not renew the contract before May 13 of each year, then the contract will be automatically extended by one year.
Automatic extensions will continue through 2025, meaning Mackey could remain in place until 2028 unless the board votes to not renew his contract. By law, the contract can only be in place for four years at a time.