State bill would require parent notification of absentee child

Nathan Jordan wants to make sure other families don’t have to go through what his did.
Jordan lost his son, 11-month-old Cash, when the infant remained in the vehicle outside a car dealership in Oxford in September. Cash, along with his twin sister who survived the hot temperatures inside the vehicle, were supposed to have been dropped off by Jordan at daycare earlier that day.
A state bill to be introduced in the 2020 legislative session may help other families avoid that tragedy if passed.
“I think it will help a lot of families avoid the situation mine is in if it goes through,” Jordan said.
The bill, sponsored by State Rep. Randy Wood, R-Saks, is named “the Cash Edwin Jordan Act.” It would require all daycare facilities, church-sponsored or private, to place a call to a child’s parent or guardian if the child does not show up to daycare by 9:30 a.m.
“If a call would have happened that day, it would have saved the little boy,” Wood said. “It’s not a perfect answer, but I don’t know what is. If you can save one life, it’s worth it.”
Wood said Jordan reached out to him to see if he could sponsor a bill.
“My heart breaks to even think about it,” Wood said. “A lot of people say that can’t happen to me, but you’ll be surprised what can happen when your mind is on other things.”
Amber Rollins, director of child-related car safety advocacy group Kids in Cars, said the bill could help a lot of families. Her group encourages parents to set up these calls whether or not the law ends up requiring them.
“So many of the children who have died in hot cars were supposed to have been dropped off at daycare,” Rollins said. “It’s really not that much to ask of them. If parents let them know ahead of time a child would be absent, there really won’t be many calls to make.
“There’s not much worse in the world than losing a child,” Rollins said. “It’s absolutely fantastic that the family is involved. Moving forward, all you can try to do is make sure it never happens again.”
Kimberly Hanks said the Oxford daycare she directs, New Adventures Learning Center, already has a system in place to make calls should a child not show up.
“Typically our parents let us know if they aren’t going to be showing up,” Hanks said. “It wouldn’t be much of a change for us, because we already place calls.”
Teachers at the center check up on kids starting at 9 a.m. for daytime absentees and 2 p.m. for afternoon attendees.
“We’ve never really had something like that happen, thankfully,” Hanks said of a child being forgotten. “Cutting down on that overall would be a great thing.”
Rollins said some daycares operate on electronically logged check-in systems, and Kids in Cars is working with software companies to have parent alerts built in if a child is not checked in on time.
Kids in Cars is pushing a federal bill that would require manufacturers to equip new vehicles with child safety alert systems. The group also advises guardians of young children to develop other failsafe habits to help avoid a tragic mistake.
“Look before you lock” encourages drivers to open the rear doors of their vehicle every time they exit, while another popular prevention technique is to place something used often in the back seat — Rollins recommended a shoe, cell phone or laptop — that would have to be retrieved before going about a day.
“If you make it a habit, you won’t even have to think about it,” Rollins said.
The Legislature convenes Feb. 4.