Commentary

Space Center: Still amazing 50 years later

Graves enters

The writer, in the patterned shirt, is shown entering an exhibit hall at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

HUNTSVILLE — “This is still the most amazing engineering piece of machinery we have ever created.”

Those were the words spoken to me by Huntsville native and NASA veteran Kim McCutcheon, who’s now a guide at the Davidson Center for Space Exploration at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.