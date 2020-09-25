Southern woodpecker might come off ‘endangered’ list

On Friday the U.S. Department of the Interior issued a statement proposing to downlist the red-cockaded woodpecker from “endangered” to “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act.
The red-cockaded woodpecker was placed on the endangered species list in 1970 and lives in longleaf pine forests in the southeastern United States and officials say that the bird has recovered enough to be downlisted.
On Friday U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt and other officials were joined by public and private representatives in Fort Benning, Ga., to celebrate the proposed downlisting.
According to the press release in 1998 Fort Benning reported 152 potential breeding groups of red-cockaded woodpeckers. Their recovery goal was having 351 breeding groups, which has been exceeded with an estimated 412 breeding groups currently in population.
Once abundant from New Jersey to Florida, west to Texas and north to Missouri, the red-cockaded woodpecker’s range had dwindled to just a handful of states by the 1960s, following more than a century of habitat loss. In the late 1970s, there was an all-time low of an estimated 1,470 clusters of red-cockaded woodpeckers. Today, the Service estimates nearly 7,800 clusters are ranging across 11 states from southern Virginia to eastern Texas according to the release.
The red-cockaded woodpecker has established populations in the Shoal Creek and Talladega District of the Talladega National Forest. Controlled burns in the longleaf pine areas contribute to the habitat of the small to mid-size bird with black and white horizontal stripes.
Jonathan Stober, Talladega National Forest wildlife biologist, said Friday the population of the red-cockaded woodpecker is on the rise in both the Talladega and Shoal Creek districts. He said ever since the bird was listed as endangered in 1970, state, federal and private partners have worked to restore populations of the red-cockaded woodpeckers.
In 2003 a recovery plan was laid out with a date of 2050 to delist the bird to threatened and to be taken off the list altogether by 2070.
“But over the last 28 years there’s been a lot of effort in starting populations, managing large populations and growing birds across the landscape,” said Stober.
Stober said that delisting the woodpecker is not necessarily a bad idea.
“We have on order of 8,000 groups on landscape and the goal is about 13,000 groups across the Southeast, and so we’re on our way towards recovery,” he said.
Stober said the trajectory has been increasing for the last 20 years and called it a “point of success.”
Stober said he was concerned that the momentum of forest management and controlled burns to help the birds’ habitat might backslide if the woodpecker is delisted from endangered to threatened.
Stober said there were no populations of the red-cockaded woodpecker in the Talladega Ranger District in 2009. Now, he said, “They’re up to probably somewhere in the order of 16 breeding groups.”
In the Shoal Creek district there are potentially 30 breeding groups and last year the largest numbers of the woodpecker were recorded.
“It appears we know how to recover these populations, it’s just a matter of persisting in that effort,” said Stober.
Not everyone was on board with the delisting. Pete Conroy, who has had a career in environmental policy with state and federal government since the late 1980s, was against the delisting.
“I would say it was yet another sign of degraded environmental policy, this is a symptom of a largely invisible problem,” said Conroy.
Conroy was concerned that delisting the bird could lead to more logging, which would negatively affect its habitat and environment.
“Many have concerns about increased timber production which would impact ecotourism arguably with a larger economic impact for our region,” he said.