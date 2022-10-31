South Alabama Senator considers tweaking ALDOT industrial fund

Sen. Chris Elliott says he’ll propose legislation next session that could expand how a pot of Alabama Department of Transportation money is used for public roads near new industrial projects.
The Industrial Access Road and Bridge Corporation is allocated $11 million per year in the ALDOT budget, but Elliott, R-Daphne, questioned why the money, essentially an economic incentive, has been awarded to projects in “dribs and drabs” over the years.
Elliott questioned ALDOT officials about the funding program at a recent State House meeting of the Joint Legislative Transportation Committee.
“I am concerned, again, and probably this session I'm going to do something about those concerns instead of just talking about them, but I'm concerned about the balance that continues to accrue there,” Elliott said. “I think it was the legislative intent for that money to be used for industrial access and not simply accrued …”
Ed Austin, ALDOT’s chief engineer, told Elliott and the rest of the committee that the corporation’s hands were tied in how the money is spent.
According to state code, allocations can be used for “the planning, design and construction of roads and bridges on the public highway and street system providing access to active military installations or property used primarily for military purposes” or industrial projects.
Essentially, anything built with the money has to be part of public roads, not private, according to ALDOT.
“I don't think it's the situation, senator, of the (corporation) being unwilling to help to the extent they can, but … the (corporation) is required to follow the rules as the statute dictates," Austin said.
To which Elliott said: “My simple response to that would be if we need to change the rules, let's look at changing the rules.”
The department said there is currently $20.2 million in the fund, including the new fiscal year 2023 allocation.
The corporation that allocates the funds, based on applications, is made up of the state transportation director, finance director and treasurer. At its October quarterly meeting, the corporation approved nine new applications for funding in eight counties ranging from $1.9 million to about $294,000.
Elliott specifically mentioned a $2.5 billion aluminum mill being built in northern Baldwin County that he said was worthy of some of the funding. Its application is pending.
“If the Legislature wants to pass something that changes the types of projects that are eligible under this law, that’s their prerogative and we would administer them accordingly," Tony Harris, ALDOT's government affairs director, told Alabama Daily News.
The department's total funding in fiscal year 2022, including federal funding, was $1.6 billion.