South Alabama Senator considers tweaking ALDOT industrial fund

Sen. Chris Elliott says he’ll propose legislation next session that could expand how a pot of Alabama Department of Transportation money is used for public roads near new industrial projects.

The Industrial Access Road and Bridge Corporation is allocated $11 million per year in the ALDOT budget, but Elliott, R-Daphne, questioned why the money, essentially an economic incentive, has been awarded to projects in “dribs and drabs” over the years.