Six weeks remain to register to vote in Alabama's 2020 primaries

Two-thousand twenty is an election year, and state and local officials want voters to know that there’s less time for voter registration than one might think.
Voters who aren’t already registered have until mid-February to do so if they want to participate in the March 3 election, in which the parties will pick their nominees for U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, voters will declare their preference for the parties’ presidential nominees and choose convention delegates, among other offices.
“The last day to register in person is Feb. 14 and the last day to register electronically is Feb. 17,” said Carol Lorenzo, chairwoman of the Calhoun County Board of Registrars.
For years, Alabamians held primaries in June, late compared to many states. In 2016, the state joined what was dubbed the “SEC primary,” a group of mostly Southeastern states holding presidential primaries on the same Tuesday in March.
By state law, voters have to be registered two weeks before the election. That means people have until Feb. 17 to register online at alabamavotes.gov. But because state offices close for Presidents Day on Feb. 17, Feb. 14 is the last time to register in person.
“We have multiple dates because of the state holiday,” said Grace Newcombe, a spokeswoman for the Alabama secretary of state’s office.
Over the past decade, the state has adopted a number of changes to voting, some of which were hotly debated between the two major political parties. This year, many of those rules still hold:
— Most voters have to show a photo ID to cast a ballot. According to Newcombe, voters who qualify to vote absentee due to the federal Voting Accessibility for the Elderly and Handicapped Act. Voters who don’t have a driver’s license can get a voter-only ID through their county board of registrars or the Secretary of State’s office.
— “Crossover” voting isn’t allowed. If one or both of the primaries leads to a runoff, voters can cast a ballot only in the runoff for the same party they chose in the primary. In other words, no voting on Democrats in the primary and Republicans in the runoff, or vice versa.
Lorenzo said she expects elections to run smoothly this year, in part because there are no major changes to voting processes or eligibility in this election cycle.
Members of Congress have expressed concern about election security, based in part on allegations of foreign attempts to meddle in prior elections. Lorenzo said she believes Calhoun County’s election equipment is safe from hackers, in part because it’s not connected to the Internet.
Some counties now use voter lists that are on tablet computers, she said, though those tablets aren’t Internet-connected. Calhoun County doesn’t have tablets yet, she said.
“We’re using paper lists,” she said.
Lorenzo said there are now 77,684 registered voters in the county, an increase of about 2,000 since the last election.