Short-track fans, drivers love low-tech thrills

EASTABOGA — Red Farmer calls racing on a dirt track “seat-of-your-pants” racing.
The 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and a member of the storied “Alabama Gang” was at the Talladega Short Track on a recent Saturday night to do what he loves best — racing.
The Talladega Short Track — with a slogan of “Dirt Trackin’ Southern Style” — is a one-third mile oval dirt track located on Speedway Boulevard across the street and just east from the Talladega Superspeedway.
Farmer, from Hueytown, was in his car hauler in the pit area of the short track signing a T-shirt for a fan before the race. His car, No. 97, which he calls his “rocket car,” was ready for a night of competition.
Planning to celebrate is 90th birthday next year, Farmer expects to keep on racing like he has been since he started his motorsports career in 1948. He blends his love of family with the sport he loves.
“Oh man, I’ve been doing it for 74 years, if I didn’t like it I wouldn’t be doing it, you know what I mean? It’s just the excitement that I get to race against three of my grandsons racing with me every weekend, and all my good friends,” Farmer said.
“My wife sells the T-shirts and stuff, and my daughter comes out and fixes lunch and stuff. It’s just kinda a family deal, I’ve been doing it for so many years, I just enjoy it, I love it, look forward to it every Saturday night.”
Farmer — who has been named NASCAR’s most popular driver four times — has come close to losing his life so many times that he compares himself to the proverbial cat with nine lives.
“I think I’ve used up eight of them so far though, so I don’t think I’ve got one left,” Farmer said.
COVID-19 sent Farmer to the hospital twice.
“I had the COVID real bad. It was close; doctor said if I had waited another day to get there, I probably wouldn’t have made it,” said Farmer.
“I had some kidney problems and some other things, and my age, of course, has a lot to do with it, too. But I fought through that too, so we’re in good shape,” he said.
As if health problems weren’t enough, earlier this year, a tornado hit Farmer’s house and his racing shop.
“We got hit by a tornado back in March, came through there and wiped out my house and smashed my trailer; this is a new trailer,” Farmer said.
“I had two trees on top of my trailer, my race car was inside, it smashed the roll cage, another tree fell on the generator that was mounted on the front, it smashed the generator,” Farmer said, “It pretty well wiped me out. I’ve got this new trailer now and got the race car repaired. I just got finished putting the vinyl and roofing back up on the house this week.”
“Me and my wife were hiding in the bathroom downstairs when it hit, so it, it was quite a thing. We had 11 monstrous trees, some of them 80-100 foot tall, 100-year-old pine trees down in the yard, we had a mess, sure did,” Farmer said.
In July 1993, Farmer was a passenger in the helicopter being piloted by NASCAR driver Davey Allison when the craft crashed as Allison was attempting to land at the Superspeedway. Allison died and Farmer suffered broken ribs and a broken collarbone.
Farmer, who has also driven Talladega Superspeedway during his racing career, feels at home at the nearby dirt track and with the style of racing the Alabama red clay offers.
“We don’t have rearview mirrors, we don’t have radios and we don’t have no spotters up in the grandstands telling us what to do, it’s all on your own when you climb in a dirt car,” he said.
“That across the street,” Farmer said gesturing to the nearby superspeedway, “you know, I won two ARCA 500s across the street over there at the superspeedway and won one at Daytona. I’ve run a lot of asphalt, too.”
Tim Roszell
Tim Roszell was at his trailer in the pit area of the short track as the fading sun illuminating huge clouds of red dust kicked up by four-wheelers, trucks and people. Located behind the race track, the pit area of the track is where racers, their families and assorted fans congregate as crew members get their cars ready for another night of competition.
Roszell — who drives in the super late model division — is a veteran of the short track having been racing there for the last 41 years. He said he’ll never forget his first time he drove on the red clay at the short track.
“I just come down here with my cousin, and he had a car and he let me drive it, he let me pack the track down in it one night, the next week I had a race car,” Roszell said as he sat on a four-wheeler at his pit stall.
“I started at this track, I paid $800 for my first car with the trailer,” Roszell said, adding that his current car is valued at $50,000.
Roszell, 61, said he plans to race as long as he can.
“I’m leading the points and I won a race and I’ve finished seconds and thirds, I’ve been running up front pretty much every week,” he said.
Like Farmer, Roszell enjoys the bare-bones challenge that dirt track racing offers.
“You just have to make decisions out there on your own, you've got to make sure you make the right ones,” Roszell said. “We do have somebody that has some lights in the stands that can tell you how far the car is behind you.”
“It’s just fun, it’s just fun,” said Roszell as he sped off on his four-wheeler to make the rounds before the night of racing commenced.
Jason Morris
Jason Morris, 40, from Glencoe, races mostly at the Talladega Short Track since his home track, Green Valley Speedway, was closed down almost ten years ago.
Morris, his family and his main pit crew man, Todd Barron, were in their pit area preparing for a hopeful top finish. A racing driver for 25 years, competing currently in the limited late model division, Morris is attracted by the lure of the chase.
“The adrenaline rush, the thrill of being out there side by side, the whole atmosphere, family atmosphere, all the people in the stands, all the people who help us at the shop, it’s a good fun time with everybody,” Morris said.
Morris said he has won a race this year, finished second three times, finished third a few times, fourth twice and had one fifth-place finish this season which will end in October.
“You’re out there by yourself, you have to drive by the seat of your pants, and you’ve got to watch out of your peripheral vision of what you’re doing,” he said.
Barron uses illuminated air traffic control sticks to signal Morris how far ahead he is of the driver behind him.
In the stands
The crowd — which was seated in two main grandstands — seemed like a throwback to an earlier era, when no one was concerned about pandemics, floods or fires. People just wanted to watch the dirt cars spin through the dirt in good-natured competition.
Tammy Tidwell sat with her family up in the stands; however, Tidwell's chair was not facing the track — she couldn't bear to watch her son race.
“I used to love it, but I’ve had so many heart attacks and strokes, I normally don’t watch my own kids race but since my children started racing I’d rather be there if something happened to them and not be in the way,” Tidwell said.
“The one racing tonight started when he was 16, and he’s 36 now,” she said.
Tidwell, 55, said her home track in Pinson was not running, so the family and crew headed to Talladega for a night of action.
Addie Fondren and her friends were seated just a few rows up from where the hogwire fence separates the stands from the track itself. During the race, most fans chose to sit far enough back as to not get pelted by painful shards of red clay as the thunderous machines rumbled by at breakneck speeds.
“We wanna get dirty!” Fondren said, whose voice was nearly drowned out by the roar of the cars.
Fondren said she was from Tuscaloosa and let out a “Roll Tide” as she sat down for a night of racing mayhem and dirt.
“I’m excited, and I’m ready ... it’s dirty and fun,” she said. By the end of the night Fondren was still smiling even though her skin had changed color to a dirty auburn red.
“You take a lot of the dirt home with you when you go,” she said.
Bobby Hanson from Margaret, Ala., was also a fan of the mom-and-pop racing culture that exists at the dirt track, compared to the corporate entities who make NASCAR possible.
“It’s so exciting, these guys here have to work on their own stuff, NASCAR, they don’t have to pay for their stuff or work on it,” he said.
“I love everything about it,” said Hanson who was at the track to support driver Ryan Wilson.
The next racing event at the track will be the USCS Labor Day Bash on Sunday night which will feature the 700 horsepower Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint cars.
The night of racing will also include:
— Super Late Models
— CRUSA 602 LM Sportsman
— CRUSA Dirt Late Models
— Talladega Sportsman
— CRUSA Modified
— Factory Stock
— Hot Shots
IF YOU GO:
The Talladega Short Track is located at 4343 Speedway Boulevard in Eastaboga.
Admission price Sunday: Adults $20, 6-12 $5, 5 and under free. Pits: Adults $35, 6-12 $15, 5 and under free. Pit gates open at 5, grandstand gates open at 5. (Typically, general admission varies with the event being held, sometimes it’s $10 and for some events admission is free).