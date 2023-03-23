 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Senate approves hospital visitation bill

The Alabama Senate on Thursday approved a bill supporters hope will provide families more access to their loved ones in hospitals and nursing homes during pandemics.

Senate Bill 113 by Sen. Garlan Gudger, R-Cullman, would require health care facilities, including hospitals and nursing homes, to establish policies that meet certain visitation requirements, including allowing in-person visits in several scenarios, such as end-of-life, during childbirth and for pediatric patients.