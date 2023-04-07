 Skip to main content
Senate approves bill to improve troopers' retirement

Newly hired troopers and other state law enforcement officers will have better retirement benefits under legislation approved in the Alabama Senate on Thursday.

“We’re trying to make sure we’re able to recruit and retain our state troopers by basically making the benefits more comparable to other law enforcement agencies,” Sen. Clyde Chambliss, R-Prattville, told Alabama Daily News.