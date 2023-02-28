 Skip to main content
Sen. Greg Reed outlines budget priorities ahead of new session

State Sen. Greg Reed, R-Jasper, talks to reporters in 2015 at the Alabama Senate. With the state of Alabama sitting on an education budget surplus of more than $2.7 billion, as well as around $1 billion in unspent federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act, Reed said allocating those funds would be his top priority for this upcoming session.

With the state of Alabama sitting on an education budget surplus of more than $2.7 billion, as well as around $1 billion in unspent federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act, Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Greg Reed said allocating those funds would be his top priority for this upcoming session.

“I would say the No. 1 priority is going to be budgets, that's our No. 1 job,” Reed told Alabama Daily News.