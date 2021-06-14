You have permission to edit this article.
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, husband of VP Kamala Harris, coming to Alabama

Doug Emhoff

Kamala Harris is sworn as vice president by Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff looks on at the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. president on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will be in Alabama this week.

Emhoff will travel to Birmingham on Thursday. Details of the visit have not been announced.

The trip is part of the Biden administration’s nationwide tour to encourage coronavirus vaccinations.

As part of the same effort, Vice President Kamala Harris visited South Carolina on Monday and will travel to Atlanta Friday. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan will be in North Carolina this week as well.

