Sculptor Gazzi influenced by early life in a marble city

Children who grow up in Pietrasanta, Italy, usually work in the marble industry or in tourism. Francesco Basini Gazzi chose the former after dabbling in drawing and painting as a child and feeling a pull after college to sculpting.
“In my hometown,” he said, “marble is everything. My father works in the field, doing marble projects related to bathrooms and floors. My maternal grandfather also worked in the marble industry. I grew up playing with pieces of marble.”
Gazzi studied art at the Florence Academy of Art and, after graduation, moved to the United Kingdom to obtain his master’s degree in interior design and contemporary arts. He returned home and decided to learn how to sculpt.
“I had to knock on lots of doors in Pietrasanta and Carrara and ask someone to teach me,” he said. “After many tries, I found the best master sculptor in Italy, Massimo Galleni. I was lucky.”
Gazzi then went to work for Galleni’s studio where a team of sculptors work on every piece of art that is produced. All are cross-trained on many skills: designing a piece of art, making the initial cuts, smoothing the marble and adjusting the piece. As the teamwork continues, all overseen by the master sculptor, the piece is ready for the master to perform the finishing touches. This includes, for instance, perfecting the eyes, lips, nose and hands of the human form.
“And he adds the expression and soul to the piece,” Gazzi said.
Galleni encouraged Gazzi to apply for the long-standing invitation to come to Sylacauga’s festival. He considers the invitation an honor and a positive introduction to America.
“I am having a fine time,” he said. “I think the people here are kind and really good to me.”