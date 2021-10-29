Rogers: Lawyers trying to paint Anniston as ‘toxic town’

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, said Friday he opposes an idea of pursuing presumptive service health connection status for veterans who served at Fort McClellan.
The congressman expressed his opinion in a Zoom appearance from Washington to the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce. He was speaking during a Chamber public affairs event at the Visitors Center in Anniston.
Rogers, the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, said any such efforts encourage lawyers to file class-action lawsuits and paint the Anniston area as “toxic town.”
His response came to a question concerning the unanimous action of the state Board of Veterans Affairs on Oct. 1 requesting that the Alabama congressional delegation address the matter, endorsing the idea of beginning a health registry in order to better document any health conditions Fort McClellan vets may have experienced.
The board believes such a registry could provide documentation that would in essence allow those who served at the local fort some benefit of the doubt that their service there caused any health complications.
The same designation has been given to those who served around fire pits in Iraq and Afghanistan as well as those from Camp Lejeune after a contaminated water issue at that North Carolina base.
“I have been hearing about this from these folks for the whole time I’ve been here,” Rogers said. “The Veterans Administration has already thoroughly examined this and they couldn’t find evidence of this.
“This is really being driven by trial lawyers who want the federal government to put together a list of everybody who has ever served there, and they can file a class-action lawsuit and go after Monsanto,” the congressman said.
A veterans’ group official disagreed with that characterization.
“We are not seeking anything through a lawyer. We are seeking legislation in which the VA establishes a health registry and presumptive service connect,” State Board of Veterans Affairs vice-chairman Col. (ret.) Scott Gedling told The Star in an interview later. “This is the same thing as legislation that created presumptive exemptions for burn pits and Camp Lejeune. We're purposely trying to keep the trial lawyers out of it.”
Rogers told the Chamber group he lives “a mile as the crow flies” from the fort’s main gate.
“If there were ever a health issue at McClellan, I’d know it and I’d be doing something about it, but there’s not,” he said. “It’s just another example of trial lawyers trying to stir up a class-action lawsuit and make some money and paint our community as ‘toxic town’ again. I’m just not going to be a part of that.”
Rogers also discussed the two major bills of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda now undergoing a fierce debate within the Democrats’ own party.
“The liberals in the Senate said they wanted to see the bills’ language and they should,” Rogers said. “The president came to the Capitol again Thursday, and they are sticking to their guns. I have to admit, I respect them for wanting to see the bill’s language and not just say they will vote for an outline because that’s all the president and the leadership have given out is an outline of what all the bills would do if passed.”
Rogers said if it were the Republicans in the same position, “A lot of our members would want to see the bills’ language. The devil is in the details.”