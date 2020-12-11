Rogers joins election challenge — just before court rejects it

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected the Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the November presidential election — but not before Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, added his name to the list of Republican lawmakers supporting it.
“Rest assured, I am standing in support of the Texas case before the Supreme Court,” Rogers wrote on Twitter Friday morning.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit this week in federal court, seeking to overturn election results in four key battleground states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — on the grounds that procedural changes enacted in the wake of COVID-19 weakened the integrity of the vote.
The suit was the latest of dozens of legal challenges filed by Trump allies since the election, almost all of which were quickly rejected by courts.
Legal experts, as well as officials in the four states, panned the filing, saying the Texas state government couldn’t claim it was harmed by election processes in other states.
“Texas has not suffered harm simply because it dislikes the result of the election,” Pennsylvania officials wrote in their legal filing in the case.
The Supreme Court on Friday said it would not hear the case, ruling that Texas lacked standing to sue.
Still, a majority of GOP House members rallied behind the suit. In their own filing in the case, 106 House Republicans signed their names to a brief supporting the Texas claim.
Notably absent from that initial filing was Rogers, historically a Trump supporter. Rogers tweeted his support for the case Friday. Another Alabama lawmaker, Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville, said in a press release Thursday that his name had been left off the lawsuit due to a clerical error.
By Friday afternoon, according to statements by House Republicans, 20 more names had been added to the suit, including those of Aderholt and Rogers.