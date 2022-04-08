Rogers joins bipartisan worries on China military

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, joined a bipartisan chorus of military and elected officials saying China is actively moving towards surpassing the United States in military power.
The remarks Tuesday came during a meeting of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee of which Rogers serves as the ranking member.
Concerns of needing to boost the budget of the nation’s defense for fiscal year 2023 due to inflation was the order of the day with the committee’s chief witnesses being Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
Outside challenges to security also took center stage with China being the foremost element of that category.
In his opening statement to the committee, Rogers called the current threats to national security “more formidable than at any point during the 20 years I’ve had the privilege of serving on this committee.”
“Unprecedented Chinese military modernization has enabled them to leapfrog us in key capabilities,” Rogers said. “The Chinese Community Party now controls the largest army and navy in the world. It has more troops, more ships, more hypersonic missiles than the United States.”
Rogers said the Chinese opposition to American interests “becomes more and more clear every day.”
“To make matters worse, Chinese President Xi Jinping has entered into a ‘no limits partnership’ with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, providing him with strategic cover and international legitimacy,” he said.
Milley told the committee China remains the “number one long term geo-strategic pacing challenge.”
“The People’s Republic of China has and continues to develop significant nuclear, space, cyber, land, air, and maritime military capabilities, and they are working every day to close the technology gap with the United States and our allies,” Milley said. “In short, they remain intent on fundamentally revising the global international order in their favor by midcentury, they intend to be a military peer of the U.S. by 2035, and they intend to develop the military capabilities to seize Taiwan by 2027.”
Austin echoed the general’s remarks by saying China “has expanded and modernized nearly every aspect of the People’s Liberation Army, including its conventional forces and nuclear capabilities, with a focus on offsetting U.S. military advantages.”
“The PRC seeks to fragment U.S. alliances and security partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region, and the PRC’s leaders hope to leverage their economic influence and the PLA’s growing military strength to coerce China’s neighbors and threaten their vital national interests,” Austin said. “The PLA is also rapidly advancing and integrating its space, counter-space, cyber, electronic, and information-warfare capabilities to support its holistic approach to joint warfare.”