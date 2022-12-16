 Skip to main content
Rock Run strives for a big-city parade in a small community

Saturday's parade will feature Rep. Ginny Shaver as grand marshal

Parade word

Emcee Keith Word will work a 13-hour day at the Rock Run Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 17. Here he is shown preparing for a previous parade. 

 File photo

The Rock Run community has become known for possibly having the longest parade in the state, according to its founder, 67-year-old Grady Rhinehart, who says he listens to news reports each year to determine his claim.

“I keep up with these parades,” he said.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 