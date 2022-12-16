Rock Run strives for a big-city parade in a small community

The Rock Run community has become known for possibly having the longest parade in the state, according to its founder, 67-year-old Grady Rhinehart, who says he listens to news reports each year to determine his claim.
“I keep up with these parades,” he said.
The parade got its start just 19 years ago, when Rhinehart staged an impromptu procession for a 94-year-old Rock Run resident, a Mrs. Wood who had never seen a Christmas parade. Her story spread throughout the community, and people and vehicles of all kinds paraded in front of her house.
The community has a population of about 1,000, according to Rhinehart, who said the figure included people whose houses “and some mansions” are nestled among Rock Run’s hills.
The community is located about 13.6 miles southeast of Centre, the Cherokee County seat, and sits on the border between Calhoun and Cherokee counties.
The parade this year on Saturday, Dec. 17, is estimated to have around 200 entries.
Keith Word, the parade’s emcee who also serves as another parade organizer, said the weather this year will be on the chilly side.
“This will be perfect for a parade,” he said.
Word, as usual, will set up a microphone and speakers in front of the Rock Run Baptist Church on County Road 29 where the parade begins.
At 11:30 a.m., volunteers, some who come to the church by 7 a.m. that day, will throw open the doors of the church for visitors who are invited to dine on chili and soups brought in by ladies of the community. Donors are to provide hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks.
Firefighters, church members, equestrians and drivers of all kinds of vehicles will drive participants on firetrucks, floats, tractors, all-terrain vehicles, horses, and probably some entries that cannot be categorized. They come from the cities and communities nearby. These include Goshen, Union Grove, Ballplay, Ellisville, Spring Garden, Spring Creek, Flat Woods, Pleasant Gap, Vigo and more.
Also expected are characters dressed as Big Foot, Alf, Elves, The Blues Brothers and, of course, Santa Claus. Members of at least one church, the Bethel Worship Center of Vigo, will provide Christmas carols as they ride along on their float.
Notable personalities expected in the parade this year include District 39 State Rep. Ginny Shaver of Cherokee County as the parade’s grand marshal. Wes Wyatt, a weatherman from Birmingham TV station WBRC, will be on hand.
Singers John Triplett, Kevin Ward, Brian Jennings and Cleburne County Probate Judge Ryan Robertson are expected to perform.
Word said he is looking forward to the parade.
“We’re getting phone calls and messages every day,” he said. “It should be a big one.”
Listeners who want to hear parade highlights may tune in to the Rock Run Baptist Church’s radio frequency, station 99.1.
