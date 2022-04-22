Riley Green: My success is due to the fans

Jacksonville native Riley Green released a song in 2020 entitled, “If It Wasn’t For Trucks.”
Looking back on his success since putting down a JSU football and picking up a guitar, he might easily rewrite that song as “It’s All About The Fans.”
Green took time to talk about his fans, hometown roots and career with The Anniston Star as he prepares for his Talladega Superspeedway infield concert Saturday night.
“I’ve gotten to where now even when I play in Orange Beach, Alabama, it feels like home,” Green said. “For several years, I played three nights a week just in the city of Jacksonville. Now that I travel quite a bit, anything I don’t have to get on a plane to get to feels like a local show.”
Green admits performing at the iconic NASCAR venue is going to be special.
“I grew up going to the race,” he said. “So, it’s great that so many of my buddies and family members are able to attend.”
Two of those family members are especially important to Green.
In an interview with Southern Living magazine, Green said his mother’s approval is his “biggest test.”
But, it was his relationship with his grandfather that led him to a music career and a platinum-certified hit recording. His grandfather encouraged him to take up music.
Green performed “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” on last year’s Academy of Country Music Awards while he sat alone on the stage of the Ryman Auditorium.
He later released a live video version where at one point he stops singing and the crowd numbering in the hundreds loudly and confidently sing the lyrics he wrote in tribute to his grandfather without any prompting.
“When I played that song for the first time, I knew it was going to be a big song,” Green said. “I had never been to West Virginia and played it at the West Virginia State Fair. They knew every word and I hadn’t even put it out yet.”
He called it “crazy to see people react like that from a career standpoint.”
“When I played it at the Ryman — well, just the fact it was the Ryman,” Green said. “I wasn’t famous with my grandparents until they saw me play at the Ryman. Until then, it didn’t matter.”
Green said his music influences range from the Marshall Tucker Band to where “my granddaddy was a big Roy Acuff fan.”
“I kind of met in the middle with Merle Haggard and George Jones,” he said. “That was stuff my granddaddy enjoyed and that was how we bonded.”
Success has been all over Green the past few years with hit records and being named the 2020 ACM New Artist of the Year.
“I think I was really fortunate that I never thought any of this would happen,” Green said. “I’ve already accomplished more than I ever thought I would with music. I did it because I enjoyed it.”
He said his sense of accomplishment comes more from songwriting than performing.
“It’s about being able to connect with people — to make up something that’s true to my life that people can make about their own lives and make them feel a certain way,” Green said. “That’s probably my biggest motivator and biggest accomplishment.”
Green also sees the importance of connecting to people — his fans — in an even more personal way.
“I don’t know how you cannot be appreciative of fans doing the type of thing I’m doing,” Green said. “There was no big break for me. Nobody discovered me in a hole-in-a-wall bar. It was fans coming to my shows every week and downloading my songs. My career and success have been so organic and fan-driven I have to see that effect.”
Green recalls playing at Loco Mex in Jacksonville when the crowds outnumbered the seating capacity.
“I was carrying chairs around because I wanted everybody to have a good time and come back next week,” he said. “I was very ‘In front of the fans.’ I was right there with them in small bars and a lot of them feel very invested in my career because they have watched me play for 10 or 12 years.”
“It helped me a lot not being in Nashville because I didn’t get caught up with what everybody else was doing or where my song was on the chart,” Green said. “I was just happy somebody liked me enough to come out to a little bar and watch me.”
Green has a new live album, “We Are Out Here: Live,” which was recorded on tour in Huntsville last fall.
“I have about five new songs I’ve just recorded, we’ll release over the next few months, and then probably another single and album out later this year,” he said. “I’m in the writing and studio stages right now.”
Green said he has never written a new song the same way twice.
“Sometimes I’ll wake up with an idea and go write it down then complete it a month later. Sometimes I’ll sit down and write a whole song in 30 minutes,” he said. “It depends on what the inspiration was and how tired I am or how inspired I am.”
Green jokingly calls it “no big deal” that he will join country music superstars Luke Bryan and Brooks and Dunn on their tours this year, and says he has been fortunate “having the opportunity to tour and work with stars like that in the country music world.”
The next big stop for Green is Talladega and he is as excited as a revved-up engine.
“It’s awesome to get to play there,” Green said. “That’s my fans. They’re going to be there and they’ll come ready to listen to country music and get rowdy. It should be a good time.”
Admission to the Talladega Saturday Night Infield Concert is free to all infield guests and anyone who purchases a ticket to the GEICO 500.