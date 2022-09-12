 Skip to main content
Rep. Matt Simpson working on fentanyl trafficking bill

Fentanyl and the deaths it is causing may be Alabama’s biggest drug problem right now, a lawmaker from Baldwin County says. But it’s also the only drug for which a trafficking conviction does not require jail time.

Rep. Matt Simpson, R-Daphne, will sponsor next year legislation to make prison a punishment for trafficking fentanyl.

Rep. Matt Simpson (R- Daphne)