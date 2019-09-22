NEWELL — Wilburn McCollough knew he’d had enough when his pickup truck ran out of gas.
The 61-year-old Randolph County man had been raising chickens by the thousands for more than two decades, but in the last few years costs had gone up, profits had gone down and his patience had run dry. His current employer, Koch Foods, took over local chicken production after the Tyson plant in Heflin burned in 2005, McCollough said, and the company has a slew of Randolph and Cleburne farmers in one-year contracts renewed annually. McCollough said there’s not enough money in the work anymore to pay his bills, or even keep his truck running.
Chicken farmers like him around the country have said as much, claiming that unfair business practices on the part of big companies like Koch Foods and Tyson, among others, have been putting them out of business.
McCollough said that on Aug. 12, when he ran out of gas, he decided to walk from his farm near Newell to the local Koch Foods facility in Ashland, about 24 miles on Alabama Route 9. The walk, he said, was meant to be a symbolic thing.
He wanted to complain to the management of the hatchery — itself a mere satellite of a $3.2 billion company Forbes ranked as the 135th largest in the country last year — about a lack of raises to cover the cost of doing business, about expensive upgrades farmers have to buy to get their contracts renewed each year, about the tremendous debt he said farmers rack up to build their facilities.
Farmers like McCollough who have been in the business for years are finding themselves without contracts, edged out by competition using newer, more efficient chicken houses. The contract chicken system tasks farmers to care for thousands of chickens they don’t own using equipment in which they’ve invested hundreds of thousands of dollars. The companies that own the birds, though, can forgo the tremendous costs of housing the animals, while paying for food and medication. Meanwhile, farmers pay down loans and hope to avoid foreclosure.
“It’s really like you’ve got a gun to your head,” said McCollough, who estimated his total debt at just over $800,000 for his four chicken houses and upgrades. “You have this heavy debt, your home and your land all tied up, and you’re at their mercy.”
When he arrived at the hatchery that day, McCollough said, management wasn’t there to talk.
‘Additional large capital investments’
Getting in debt for life isn’t a complicated process, the way McCollough tells it. First meet with a chicken company and draw up a contract to handle thousands of their birds, raising them for meat and their eggs, which are either sold or used to breed more poultry. Talk with a company that sells farm equipment and they estimate a price for the operation. Give that to a bank, get a loan, go make a fortune.
When he started, he said, he was able to take out about $600,000 in loans to buy his four houses and 10 acres of land, and he kept borrowing as the company demanded more upgrades.
“If they say for me to do a certain thing, I have no choice but to go to the bank and see if they’ll loan me the money to do it,” McCollough said.
The contract between Koch Foods and McCollough states as much, in bold typeface and all capital letters, at almost the top of the page: “Additional large capital investments may be required of grower during the term of this agreement.”
He has about $800,000 sunk into the property now, McCollough said.
Max Runge, a specialist with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s agricultural economics office, said that raising chickens wasn’t always such an investment. Farmers would add chicken houses to established operations and pull in extra money, like a side job.
“It was a nice part-time job and it built a lot of three-bedroom, two-bath ranch-style houses across the South,” Runge said. “And then at some point it got to where building these things cost more than a half a million dollars.”
The industry is stagnating now on its own success; a flood of poultry has made prices low as supply outpaces demand, Runge explained. Less-efficient chicken farms — often the older farms that have been around a decade or more, like McCollough’s — start to lose pace with newer facilities, which can survive the grind by spending less.
Tournament pay
The more efficient farms also tend to coerce more production from their thousands of feathered guests. The chicken industry measures success in a variety of ways, and one of the most important is the "conversion rate," Runge explained, or the rate at which chicken meal converts into pounds of marketable chicken and eggs used for food or breeding.
A standard in chicken farming is a “tournament pay” system that rewards the best growers with the best incentives.
A company might deliver chickens to 10 farms, Runge said, and at the end of their season, which can last a few months, the top producers get a bump in pay. With some companies, the lowest-producers receive reduced pay for producing the same product.
Fear of reprisal
One more Randolph County farmer spoke with The Star on the condition of anonymity, who had a similar story to McCollough, with a long-standing debt that had been paid for over decades. That farmer said they thought they didn’t have much longer in the business, apparently because of friction with management at the Ashland Koch hatchery.
“They’re trying to push me out, too,” the farmer said. “They’ve already planned to keep me out of birds and punish me.”
Attempts to reach Koch Foods at its Ashland facility and its headquarters in Illinois by phone and email for comment were unsuccessful this past week.
Short contract lengths — usually a year long, McCollough said, though he’s heard of some people getting contracts as long as five years — keep farmers on their toes and careful to avoid conflicts. Koch Foods is the only chicken company in the area, McCollough said, so to lose their business would make working with anyone else impractical, at best.
McCollough said he worries that he’ll be given unhealthy chicks as a kind of reprisal for speaking negatively of Koch. The fear in McCollough’s voice which suggests so implies a relationship difficult enough that, for him, it feels like a real possibility.
The week after his dramatic walk to the Ashland hatchery, members of management came to his farm with an offer. They would fix some of the things they cited as problems on his farm — some broken tunnel fans on the houses, spilled feed that might be attracting rodents, a mechanism that releases food on a timer that McCollough had been working by hand — and take the money out of his eventual paycheck, the very paycheck that already wouldn’t cover his costs, he said.
“Do you know what I did?” Mccollough asked.
He flipped them the bird, he said.