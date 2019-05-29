The opportunity to bet on fantasy sports online could soon become available to Alabamians, if Gov. Kay Ivey signs a bill that passed the Alabama Legislature on Tuesday.
“The main goal is to allow the people of Alabama the right to play fantasy sports,” said Rep. Kyle South, R-Fayette, sponsor of House Bill 361. “Sports are a national pastime and this is a way for us to engage in professional and college sports.”
If Ivey signs South’s bill into law, Alabama will immediately join 42 other states that already bet on fantasy sports online.
In the past five years, lawmakers voted on fantasy sports betting in Alabama on three separate occasions without passing a bill. South believes this version has “more clarity than in the past.”
According to the bill, all fantasy sports operators would have to register with the state attorney general and pay an annual registration fee of $85,000 as long as they are generating over $10 million nationally. For smaller fantasy operators, there is an annual fee of $1,000. South says Alabama would generate around $2.5 million for its general fund through a 10.5 percent tax on the gross receipt of the operators.
Ryan Berni of the Louisiana-based Fairness for Fantasy Sports Coalition, an advocacy group in favor of legalization, is excited for Alabama to follow suit with most other states and begin to take advantage of a market that has been present for years.
“The entire sports industry has adapted to the popularity of fantasy sports,” Berni said. “It’s happening in other places anyway, so states should have the ability to take advantage of the market.”
One of the main oppositions to legalizing fantasy sports betting is the similarity to gambling, especially in a state like Alabama where most forms of gambling are illegal.
According to Alabama law, “gambling is defined as when a person stakes or risks something of value on the outcome of a game of chance or future event not under his or her control or influence.”
South and other supporters of the fantasy sports bill argue that fantasy sports are a contest of skill, not chance.
Fantasy sports are online sports games in which participants choose real athletes to be on their virtual teams based on their in-game statistics. Points are then accumulated based on the real life performance of the athletes; the better the athlete performs, the more points the fantasy player earns. At the end of each day, the player with the most points wins a monetary prize.
“Fantasy sports operate a lot like a fishing or golf tournament,” South said. “You pay an entry fee on the front end and the winner is paid a cash or equivalent prize based on skill.”
To be successful at fantasy sports, players have to be familiar with the teams and individual athletes in order to “win.” Most professional and college sports have a fantasy option, ranging from professional football to college football to NASCAR and even the Canadian Football League.
Games of chance are considered to be gambling, which is what opponents believe fantasy sports to be.
“It’s a precursor to serious gambling and gambling addictions,” said Rep. Allen Farley, R-McCalla. “It’s not just an innocent kids’ video game. It’s online gambling.”
Farley is concerned about the bigger picture if betting on fantasy sports becomes legal in Alabama. He said gambling starts out innocent but always ends up turning into something more.
“We’ve got a lot of things going on with our young people today,” Farley said. “There are things out there that are packaged full of enticements, especially with immediate access to phones and computers.”
On fantasy sports betting websites, like Draftkings and Fanduel, only people 18 years of age and older are allowed to play legally. In Nebraska and Alabama, players must be 19. Rep. Rich Wingo, R-Birmingham, believes that the fantasy sports betting sites are a form of gambling because of the age restriction.
“If it’s a game of skill then everybody should play if it’s not considered gambling, but we all know it is really gambling,” Wingo said.
Wingo says that many people don’t understand what websites like DraftKings and FanDuel offer.
“This is not where the families sit around at home and pick teams with each other,” Wingo said. “These are games of sharks and minnows. They [sports betting websites] bring nothing from a social or moral standpoint. I have never known a family to be excited about someone that gambles.”