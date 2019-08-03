School’s back, starting this week.
Time to get a football schedule. Fill up the lunchroom account. Maybe argue about who picks up the kid after band practice.
And, of course, time to think deeply about how members of the state school board are selected.
That last item may not be on a lot of Alabamians’ to-do lists, but by the end of the school year Alabamians will in fact get to weigh in.
Voters on March 3 will decide whether the state will continue to elect a nine-member Board of Education to run state schools policy — or hand over appointing power to the governor.
If you feel like that vote is a test you haven’t studied for, you may not be alone.
“You can’t argue that the system we have now is working,” said state Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, sponsor of a proposed statewide constitutional amendment that would end state school board elections.
At present, Alabamians elect school board members from eight districts around the state to fill four-year terms on the board. The governor has a seat on the board and casts the ninth vote. Marsh’s amendment would replace that board with a Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education, appointed by the governor and approved by the state Senate.
To keep the board diverse, the minority caucuses in the House and Senate would get to propose a field of candidates for three of the board seats.
Supporters of the amendment cite a lack of interest in school board elections as one reason to make a change.
“A school board race is such a crapshoot,” said former school board member Mary Scott Hunter. “The district is so big, and there’s so little investment in that election, anything can happen.”
Education routinely pops up as a top voter concern in polls, and candidates for House, Senate and governor often mention their desire to help schools do better. Yet school board races draw relatively little campaign money, generate few ads and sometimes draw few candidates. Calhoun County’s state school board representative, Jacksonville resident Cynthia McCarty, last year ran unopposed.
That lack of political intensity may not be all bad.
“State boards of education are among the last bastions of civil discourse in the country,” said Robert Hull, director of the National Association of State Boards of Education. By and large, he said, board members engage in complex discussions about policy, without a lot of partisan drama.
NASBE doesn’t have a favored approach to choosing a school board, Hull said. But it’s one of the few organizations that tracks, nationwide, the 50-plus systems for selecting state and territorial boards of education.
Alabama is one of only five states that hold partisan school board elections, according to NASBE. A handful of others elect board members on a nonpartisan ballot.
Marsh argues that it’s time the state followed the national trend — and he noted that the top-performing states in the country typically use the appointed-board model. Alabama typically ranks in the bottom 10 states in nationwide academic scores.
McCarty, the state school board member from Jacksonville, said she hopes voters will stick with the elected model.
“I understand the frustrations,” she said. “I understand the challenges. I know people would like us to move faster but we are making progress.”
McCarty said school board members are working on a strategic plan for the state’s education system, and are preparing to send out surveys to thousands of stakeholders to get more input on the direction they think the school system should take.
It’s unclear whether an appointed board would change the day-to-day accessibility of school board members. Past and present members of the board report that it’s unglamorous work, traveling to schools across the district and fielding calls from frustrated parents who seek intervention in disputes about dress codes, parent-teacher conflicts and other issues better handled at the local level.
“They don’t have an office telephone or a secretary or staff to do research,” said Hunter. “People get fussy when board members make off-the-wall comments, but sometimes in meetings they’re really just trying to find out what’s going on.”
When Hunter was on the board, she set up her own 800 number to take constituent calls. She said the board isn’t really empowered to take on some of the biggest policy issues put before them. She said she’d likely vote for the appointed-board amendment.
Hull, the NASBE director, said major moves to change state school boards are rare, and successful moves to change a board are even more uncommon. Those proposals typically follow major shifts in political power.
“This will often happen after a red state shifts to blue or a blue state shifts to red,” he said.
Alabama — solidly Republican in state elections since 2010 — hasn’t seen a recent partisan shift. There has been drama, though, in recent years. After the retirement of superintendent Tommy Bice in 2016, the school board got mired in a contentious superintendent selection process, ending with a superintendent who lasted only one year on the job.
Short-tenured superintendents are no longer uncommon, Hull said.
“There was a time when a state superintendent might be in the job for 20 or 25 years,” Hull said. “Now the average is closer to 18 months.”
McCarty said she believes the board had a good track record, long-term, of hiring superintendents. She said she’d vote to keep the elected board.
“Clearly I’m biased,” she said. “But I feel like I’m in my schools, and I’m listening.”