Party activists taking sides in GOP, Dem primaries

Anniston resident Jim Williams knows he’s a Democrat. He even knows what he wants in a presidential nominee. But with two months to go until the presidential election, he’s still trying to decide who he’ll back for president in the March 3 primary.
“I’m looking for somebody who can galvanize support,” said Williams, a retired naval officer who ran for state Senate in 2018. “We need somebody who can mobilize the base and bring in others, maybe with some coattails.”
With the 2020 primary elections just two months away, activists in both major political parties have big decisions to make. Alabama Democrats will have their say on the party’s presidential nominee, choosing from a crowd of more than a dozen nominees. Republicans will pick a candidate to run against incumbent U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, a Democrat from Birmingham.
Outwardly, there are few local signs of a coming political battle. Yard signs and bumper stickers are few, and canvassers have yet to knock on doors. But activists in both parties are indeed quietly choosing sides in their top-tier races.
Establishing a favorite
“I have to be realistic and look at who’s most electable,” said Sheila Gilbert, chairwoman of the Calhoun County Democratic Party.
Gilbert is herself on the ballot in March, running as a potential Biden delegate to the 2020 Democratic convention.
It’s impossible to say which candidate is the favorite of Alabama’s Democratic establishment, because it’s impossible at this point to say who the Democratic establishment is. After a bitter leadership battle, two factions in the party are engaged in a court battle over who actually runs the party.
Still, there’s evidence that Biden has strong support from party leaders on both sides of the divide. Longtime Democratic kingmaker Joe Reed — usually on the opposite side of the aisle from Calhoun County’s Gilbert — is also in the running as a Biden delegate. So are a number of Democratic lawmakers and other establishment figures such as pollster John Anzalone.
There’s also a newer crop of activists who aren’t lining up behind Biden. Jesse Smith, the Phenix City resident who ran against Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, in 2016, is running as a Sanders delegate. Nicki Arnold-Swindle, a Saks resident who ran for state House as a Democrat in 2018, made a campaign donation to Tulsi Gabbard, the Hawaii Congresswoman who has polled at 2 to 4 percent in recent weeks.
“A lot of my friends who are independent-leaning or are Republican tend to like her,” said Arnold-Swindle.
Crossover appeal isn’t the only reason Arnold-Swindle supports Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran.
“She’s walked a mile in our boots,” said Arnold-Swindle, herself a National Guardsman.
‘Blue, no matter who wins’
Still, the biggest motivator for most Democrats seems to be a desire to put up a strong competitor against President Donald Trump.
“If Trump’s going to be the Republican candidate, I’m going to vote blue no matter who wins,” said Pam Howard, a Jacksonville Democrat who ran for a state House seat in 2018.
Howard plans to vote for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
“I think right now we’re being very fiscally irresponsible,” Howard said. “I’m concerned about the disappearance of the middle class.”
Howard said Warren’s economic populism mirrors the themes Democrats ran on in 2018: health care, wages and other kitchen table issues. That message didn’t work out so well for Howard and other Alabama Democrats in 2018 — Republicans still control the Legislature — but it performed better nationwide, handing Democrats control of the U.S. House.
Pollsters and pundits have long pegged Biden as the man to beat in the primary, and he continues to lead most nationwide polls. How he’ll fare in Alabama is perhaps a little harder to predict. Alabama doesn’t often get the attention of pollsters, though surveys from last spring and summer showed the former vice president in the lead here.
A quiet race
In the Senate race, local Republicans are a little less willing to show their cards. Calhoun County Republican Party chairman Jim Bennett said he didn’t think it was a good idea to publicly back a candidate in the seven-person race for the nomination.
“I’m the chairman and I’ve got to be neutral,” Bennett said.
Early on, the area seemed to have a clear favorite, at least among the party faithful. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, a Heflin native, picked up most of the money from donors in Calhoun and surrounding counties when he was in the Senate race.
Merrill dropped out of the race last month, shortly after former U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions announced he was again seeking the seat.
With a home-grown candidate out of the running, local donors are now sometimes reluctant to openly pick a favorite.
“(I) just need to be silent on most all elections that I can be,” wrote Phil Webb, also a Heflin native and owner of Webb Concrete in Oxford, in a text to The Star. Webb is a member of the state GOP’s finance committee, which he said is a reason he shouldn’t weigh in. Still, he was a donor to Merrill early in Merrill’s Senate campaign, something he said he did because the two grew up together.
It’s easier to get local Republicans to talk about who they won’t support. Rep. Randy Wood, R-Saks, said he has yet to pick a candidate.
“They all do pretty well, and they all support Trump like I support Trump,” he said.
Wood said he wasn’t thrilled to see Roy Moore in the running again. Moore, a former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice, lost a special election to Democrat Doug Jones in 2017, following allegations of sexual misconduct.
“I was kind of disappointed to see him back in the race,” Wood said.
A shift to social media
Bennett, the Republican county party chair, said the lack of signage and door-to-door campaigning may be due to the fact that people are still recovering from the holidays. Or it could be a sign of a larger change in the way people campaign.
“A lot of that stuff is moving to social media,” he said.
Former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville has spent $70,000 on Facebook ads (“Liberals are trying to steal Christmas,” reads one) his Senate bid, according to Facebook’s online ad library. Another candidate, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne of Fairhope (“Byrne Rips Dems for Impeachment Games”) has spent $62,000. Sessions has spent $12,000 on ads (“This impeachment process is a sham”) since he entered the race in November.
Democrats say their presidential race has been low-key in part because of a sense that their party will want to unify after the nominee is selected.
“I think Democrats are being careful not to divide the party,” Howard said.